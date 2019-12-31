Disney rules 2019 US box office with 38 per cent of total movie industry’s haul

Disney reigned the box office in 2019 and how! Be it in India or US.

The House of Mouse had six blockbuster films cross the $1 billion mark with possibly the seventh on the way. In total, Disney has grossed more than $10 billion at the global box office with almost 40 per cent of this year’s US box-office. In fact, Disney has beaten its own record of $3.09 billion that it set in 2018, by earning more than $3.72 billion at the box office this year, which is the maximum for any studio ever.

As per data shared by Comscore, Disney as a whole represented 38 per cent of the U.S. movie industry’s haul in 2019 which includes its collab productions with 20th Century Fox, which the company acquired earlier this year. Warner Bros. became its closest competitor by accounting for 13.8 per cent.

Disney has been steadily increasing its market share over the last decade. After acquiring Marvel and Lucasfilm, the company has turned into a powerhouse of content and visuals. From only 10.5 per cent in 2008, Disney is now ruling the box office.

2019 saw Disney with major releases with the launch of its streaming service, Disney+. Seven of the 10 films released solely under the Disney banner were in the top eight highest-grossing movies of the year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was the only film in the top eight that was not distributed by Disney. However, Marvel Studios helped produce the film alongside Sony.

2020 will see another strong slate of blockbusters from Disney. The list includes – Jungle Cruise, Mulan, Black Widow, The Eternals, Onward, Soul and Raya and the Last Dragon, among others. The company will also have several Fox films like Free Guy, West Side Story and The King’s Man.