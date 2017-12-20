Disney releases trailer of ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’

Disney has released the trailer of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and you would want to watch it over and over again.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is a live-action adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 novel The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker. The story revolves around a young girl who finds a Nutcracker doll among the family’s gifts and is charged by her parents to take special care of it.

Here is a synopsis of the story: All Clara wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip, a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger, to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.

The trailer captures your attention from the first shot, with impeccable visuals and lighting. With gigantic palaces, colossal waterfalls, snow-covered areas, magnificent halls and beautiful dance sequences, the film seems promising in terms of visual effects, courtesy MPC, Nvizage, Rodeo FX and Snow Business International.

The film stars Mackenzie Foy (Clara), Keira Knightley (Sugar Plum Fairy), Eugenio Derbez (Flower Realm King), Miranda Hart (Dew Drop Fairy), Jack Whitehall (Harlequin), Misty Copeland (The Ballerina), Morgan Freeman (Drosselmeyer) and Helen Mirren (Mother Ginger).

Directed by Lasse Hallstrom and written by Ashleigh Powell, the film is scheduled to release in India (and worldwide) on the 2 November, 2018.