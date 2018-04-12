Disney Junior sanctions new animated series ‘T.O.T.S.’ for 2019 debut

Disney Junior has approved a new original animated comedy series, T.O.T.S. to premier in 2019. Targeted to kids aged two-seven, the series will follow the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kind-hearted flamingo who work at the delivery service Tiny Ones Transfer Service (T.O.T.S.) for baby animals.

As new members of the esteemed team, these junior flyers must take tender care in transferring baby animals such as kittens, cubs, calves, bunnies, puppies and joeys from the nursery to their forever families around the globe. Together, they will learn how to nurture and care for the babies making use of their creative and problem solving abilities to serve as a model for young viewers, showcasing that there isn’t just one way to achieve a goal.

Produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior, this series was created by Travis Braun (Disney Junior’s Vampirina and Disney Channel’s upcoming series Fast Layne), who also serves as the co-executive producer. Braun will be joined by Vic Cook on the creative team (Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) as executive producer and director, Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior’s Goldie & Bear) as co-executive producer and supervising director and Guy Toubes (The Stinky & Dirty Show) as the story editor.

“Travis has created an imaginative and funny series that features all of the heart and relatable stories that Disney Junior is known for, while also encouraging young viewers to follow their high-flying dreams and recognise that, through teamwork and persistence, anything is possible,” said Disney Junior SVP for original programming Joe D’Ambrosia.

Disney Junior, known for its amazing original content and new programming methods, makes sure that its audience eagerly waits for any new venture and T.O.T.S. just did that.