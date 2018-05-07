Discovery Kids soars to the second position, all thanks to ‘Little Singham’

The animated series around the Singham franchise, Little Singham has contributed close to 60 per cent to the viewership of Discovery Kids in week 17, as per BARC.

The launch of the animated series has accelerated the rise of the channel, helping it rise to the second position in the kids’ genre in week 17 from the ninth position in week 7 of 2018.

Discovery Communications India senior vice president and general manager, South Asia, Karan Bajaj said, “We did things differently – focused all our energies on a single IP and launched it an unprecedented scale; not a norm in the industry. We were clear from the beginning that to take Discovery Kids from ninth position (in the 12 channel kids genre), to the top of the league, we will have to follow a bold approach and be ready to take a contrarian view on all aspects of the product, be it programming, distribution or marketing.”

Little Singham was launched on 21 April in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Animation which helped the channel increase its reach to 24 million. The show has also generated huge advertiser interest with the growing popularity. The list includes brands like Dabur Red Paste, Britannia Cakes, Dettol, Flipkart, and Heinz- Glucon D and B.

Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh said, “The traction that Little Singham has been able to generate is a proof that the concept of ‘India’s youngest supercop’ inspired by India’s biggest supercop brand – Singham is reverberating with kids across the country. At heart lies our understanding and research on our consumer, the kids and delivering the right product to the right TG at the right time. These results don’t satiate our thrust, as we remain committed to the cause of garnering the top slot in the kids’ genre in India.”