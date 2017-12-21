Discovery Kids plans 10 days of entertainment for children during the holiday season

Discovery Kids has revealed a list of movies that will be aired for Christmas. A collection of movies titled “Discovery Kids Christmas Party” will feature characters and movies such as Angry Birds, Arthur Christmas, Smurfs 1 and 2 and Monster House along with other favourite titles, starting 22 December to 1 January 2018.

“We have significantly taken the entertainment quotient a notch higher, with a collection of animated movies that will offer complete list of adventure, comedy and fantasy to entertain the kids and make their holidays a memorable one.” said, Discovery Communications India, Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh.