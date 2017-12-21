Discovery Kids plans 10 days of entertainment for children during the holiday season

Discovery Kids has revealed a list of movies that will be aired for Christmas. A collection of movies titled “Discovery Kids Christmas Party” will feature characters and movies such as Angry Birds, Arthur Christmas, Smurfs 1 and 2 and Monster House along with other favourite titles, starting 22 December to 1 January 2018.
“We have significantly taken the entertainment quotient a notch higher, with a collection of animated movies that will offer complete list of adventure, comedy and fantasy to entertain the kids and make their holidays a memorable one.” said, Discovery Communications India, Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh.
Discovery Kids viewers can celebrate Christmas with the premiere of the movie, Arthur Christmas, on 25 December at 1:30 pm. The story revolves around Santa’s clumsy son Arthur, who goes out on a mission with St. Nick to give a present to a young girl, which was the same present they misplaced two hours earlier. There is also Monster House, an animated horror movie that will be aired for the first time on the Discovery Kids on 26 December, afternoon. The film is about three children who discover that a neighbour’s house is a living and breathing monster. This comically frightful tale awaits as a treat for all kids this winter.
The Angry Birds movie will premiere on 31 December as a New Year treat to kids. The movie showcases how the happy flightless birds get angry when the green piggies come to their island. The angry birds will try to find the reason behind their visit.