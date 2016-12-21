Discovery Kids announces its second India series ‘Sheikh Chilli & Friendz’

Going by its ‘go-local’ drive, Discovery Kids announced the launch of its second series being produced in India – ‘Sheikh Chilli & Friendz’, slated to premiere early 2017.

After the good response to its local content offering including Kisna, Billoo Bhai, Billoo Bhai and Little Krishna, the channel plans on bringing new, heart-warming entertainment to millions of its fans across India.

Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific, VP – Entertainment Products – South Asia, Rajiv Bakshi said, “Sheikh Chilli & Friendz will be one of the most endearing series on Indian television. Each character has been crafted to offer unmatched entertainment and will reset the narrative of kids’ content. Nothing stimulates mind more than an overwhelming emotion of humour and this series will offer it in abundance.”

Sheikh Chilli & Friendz revolves around the adventures of an innocent boy Sheikh Chilli and his friends of Jhunjhun Nagar. Sheikh Chilli is a day-dreaming simpleton who lives with his mother. He has his heart in the right place, but his plans and actions are a source of humour as well as trouble for his friends. He is joined in his adventures by Malika, his smart neighbor and classmate, Bulbul his talking friend-turned-brother donkey, the pocket-sized dwarf Khatkoo and the enchanting Noorie Djinn who has come from another planet to fulfilling Sheikh Chilli’s incredible wishes.

Creating trouble for Sheikh Chilli & Friendz is the evil witch Buri, who is after the magical necklace worn by Noorie Djinn so that she can become all-powerful. The friends encounter various other characters through the course of the series which results in fun-filled situations and laughs.

The franchise was introduced to children on television through a movie, aired early in the year on Discovery Kids. The series has also been conceptualised and created in partnership with the Mayapuri Group and iRealities Entertainment.