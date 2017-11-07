Digital Domain India Visuals facility launched by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao at Hyderabad

Digital Domain which is one of the largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences announced the official opening of its studio location in Hyderabad, India on 5 November, 2017.

India is the latest in a string of new locations for Digital Domain, including its recent openings in Asian countries like Beijing, China HongKong this year. Hyderabad marks the tenth location for the global studio.

Digital Domain’s second largest visual effects studio which was inaugurated at Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Waverock in Hyderabad was launched by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao.

In his address at the launch, K.T Rama Rao Garu congratulated Digital Domain for choosing Hyderabad for setting up the facility. It was a special day for Hyderabad as the foundation for the Iconic Image Towers in Hyderabad was laid.He commenced Digital Domain’s cutting edge work after seeing the showreel and congratulated the existing 200 member team. He also expressed happiness as Digital Domain is committed to growing its capacity to 500 in the coming days.

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan in his address congratulated Digital Domain for setting up the VFX facility in Hyderabad. He expressed optimism that Digital Domain will play the anchor role in developing the VFX industry in the state of Telangana and also be part of the state vision to build the skill eco-system.

Digital Domain India is located in Hyderabad’s IT/ITES Special Economic Zone campus, where it joins other innovative brands like Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Google.In addition to Hyderabad, Digital Domain has global presence in Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Vancouver, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei and HongKong.

Sudhir Reddy has been appointed as Head of Digital Studio. Prior to leading the Digital Domain India location, Reddy worked closely with DD’s North American teams as an extension of his leadership roles at Reliance Mediaworks. Sudhir has an industry experience of around 20 years.Venkatesh Roddam joined as senior strategic advisor. He was the CEO of Reliance MediaWorks.

“The world class infrastructure and start-up ecosystem in Hyderabad makes it an extremely desirable location for innovative companies like Digital Domain. Combined with the recent projections for smartphone growth and mobile bandwidth expansion in the region, the people of India are primed to demand and expect premium content, and we are ready to deliver on that need,” said Digital Domain Global CEO Daniel Seah.