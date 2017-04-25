Dedication, honesty and hardwork – The secret recipe behind the National Film Awards winning studio, NY VFXWAALA’s success

In 2015, Sanjay Leela Bhansali came out with a VFX heavy movie Bajirao Mastani which went on to receive many accolades under various categories. For its VFX work, it not only bagged domestic film awards (Zee Cine Awards, Screen Awards, IIFA Awards, FOI Online Awards) but also went on to win the Asian Film Awards. And working on this movie, was the one year old visual effects studio – NY VFXWAALA. Seems like the studio is on a winning streak as in 2016 it worked on Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay which has went on to win the award which is usually coined as the Indian equivalent of the Academy Awards – National Film Awards.

Earlier, Shivaay has bagged the best visual effects award at Zine Cine Awards, 24 FPS and Star Screen Awards as well. “It’s been thrilling to have won awards for all the work my team and I have done over the past few years and especially for Shivaay. It’s been a special project and might I add, one that is close to my heart. It was an honour to have received the National Award and the recognition that came with it,” says a proud Naveen Paul on the studios’ achievement and bagging the National Film Awards.

Paul is the co-founder of NY VFXWAALA and served as the creative head on the movie Shivaay. “This win is a testimony of the fact that my team puts in their 100 per cent and produces results. It not only swells us up with pride but also gives us a boost of encouragement to perform our utmost best with every project and keep working towards achieving greater heights. It is a win like this that pushes us to do the best of our capabilities and more.”

Talking about Bajirao Mastani, winning last year’s Asian Award for the Best Visual Effects left the team with an ecstatic feeling. Paul is a firm believer of the fact that if motivated and inspired, India can produce some of the best VFX works. He feels that today, filmmakers are more aware on how VFX can enhance their storytelling and that India has the required potential and skill set to be at par with the best in the world. And maybe give them a run for their money even before one can say ‘Jack Robinson’!

So what’s the secret behind NY VFXWAALA’s success in such a short time span? “If dedication, honesty and loving what you do is a secret then there you have it. I take immense pride in the fact that my team comprises of the most hardworking bunch of folks. They put their hearts, minds and souls into the work they do and everyone has witnessed the magic they create. From my end, I suppose the constant motivation, appreciation and acknowledgement did the trick. Maintaining a peaceful and healthy environment has always been a priority but that was never a difficult task to achieve. Co-workers turned into family with time and all that respect makes a huge amount of difference at NY VFXWAALA,” reveals Paul.

For the NY VFXWAALA team, the innumerous prestigious wins are a celebration in itself which leaves them with an euphoric feeling.

“We’ve never worked for the awards. Our aim has always and will always be to provide quality output, which stems from pure passion, determination and dedication put in by the team. While I in no way want to undermine the importance of the honour of receiving an award, it is still, a by-product of the work done. Having accomplished and provided the best work is what drives us so we hope to keep setting higher standards across the globe and the rest shall follow.”

On 3 May, 2017 the team will receive the award from President of India, Pranab Mukherjee.

Paul concludes, “Visual effects has always played a pivotal role when it comes to visual storytelling and we at NY VFXWAALA aim to introduce our viewers to that magic in the best way we can.”

For the studio artists there’s no time to rest, as starting this May, the studio will have one release every month till November. The team will be working on two Tamil films in 2017, starring Tamilian superstars Suriya and Vijay. As far as Bollywood is concerned, NY VFXWAALA has Jagga Jasoos, Golmaal 4 and Padmavati to work on.