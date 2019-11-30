DApps and The Sandbox partners to make blockchain gaming solutions accessible to masses

DApps announces the strategic partnership with one of the world’s highly reputed user-generated content and gaming platforms, The Sandbox. The integration between the two well-known digital platforms is aimed to make blockchain gaming solutions accessible to masses in the most convenient manner.

The partnership is aimed to make blockchain gaming solutions accessible to masses in the most convenient manner. As per the official announcement DApps will aid The Sandbox to enjoy outreach to a larger blockchain-enthusiastic client base. Both the firms will work together to bridge the gap between the traditional gaming arena and blockchain-pegged gaming space. The Sandbox and DApp will indulge in the co-promotion of the official launch of Metaverse and the LAND Presale on 4 December 2019. The platform will provide the players with a virtual shared space where the gaming solutions will be designed jointly without the presence of a central body.

The Sandbox has strengthened its gaming foundation and working ecosystem with its excellent tools and interface. At present, it boasts of more than 40 million downloads and one million monthly active players from different parts around the globe. Metaverse will open the doors for the creation and deployment of thousands of decentralized cryptocurrencies and projects on its open and public blockchain network.

The crucial collaboration between DApps and The Sandbox will trigger the widescale adoption process of the fast-growing domain of blockchain games. It will allow the entry of revolutionary gaming solutions in the ecosystem. With the interoperability feature of in-game assets, the team-up will offer substantial benefits and value to the global community.

The Sandbox takes pride in being a community-focused gaming solution that allows the creators to monetize voxel assets and lucrative gaming fun on the immutable network of blockchain technology.