Cyber Group Studios USA expands its Los Angeles office with new operations

Cyber Group Studios USA, an animated entertainment company, announced the launch of two new operations, Ira Singerman and Jessica Hogan for its Los Angeles office.

Cyber Group Studios chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann said, “We established the office in Los Angeles to continue the organic growth of our businesses and to meet our objective of being a truly global company. The new development pipeline was started out of demand for our productions in the region and the direct-to- consumer group to take advantage of new technologies, platforms and consumer preferences.”

Singerman has joined as the vice president of development. He will be responsible for a slate of new television projects and other animated content that will be developed in North America. Along with it, Singerman will use the creative resources of the company’s Paris animation studio. He previously held similar roles with Spin Master Entertainment, NBC Universal Kids and Family and Mattel.

“We are always looking for the next great series for kids, but a major focus of our new development pipeline will be well-known intellectual properties and strategic partnerships with toy companies. Ira has the perfect background to achieve our goals,” commented Cyber Group Studios USA president and CEO Richard Goldsmith.

Hogan is assigned the position of manager of direct-to- consumer. She will oversee the company’s business with platforms reaching consumers directly with video-on- demand content and print-on- demand consumer products as well as a new, branded OTT platform for kids.

“We are really excited to be able to reach kids and parents directly with our library of successful animated series, many of which have never been seen in North America,” stated Goldsmith.

The content development and direct-to- consumer operations are part of the parent company’s overall expansion plans.