Convenience Meets Unparalleled Experience with Game of Thrones Season 7 on Hotstar

Hotstar, India’s leading video-on-demand platform, and the exclusive online destination for award-winning HBO content in India,launched the highly anticipated premiere of Game of Thrones season 7 on 17 July. The first episode of the new season was available for audiences to view within minutes of its US telecast, under the Hotstar Premium service.

In response to the burgeoning audience for international content in India, Hotstar has partnered with the world’s largest studios like HBO, Disney and Showtime to bring the most celebrated international movies and shows to India.Game of Thrones is the world’s most avidly watched and anticipated show with immense excitement and conjecture preceding every season premiere. Unfortunately, it is also the most illegally downloaded show in the world, despite the content being legally distributed, globally, by its creators.

Taking a humorous lens to this, Hotstar has launched a bold marketing campaign, intended to upend the behaviour of illegal downloading. Titled ‘Torrents Morghulis’, a play on ‘Valar Morghulis’, as fans of the show will instantly recognize, the theme translates to ‘All Torrents Must Die’.The campaign lightheartedly highlights the trouble people put themselves through for finding and downloading illegal content, and how redundant these pains are in the current day and age where shows are readily available, at the user’s fingertips.

Leading with the promise of “Minutes after America, hours before Russia”, the campaign takes Torrents head on with 4 TV commercials, an outdoor campaign in key cities, and high impact digital activation. The films features two characters. There is one who still labours through the process of procuring his content illegally, and another, who’s got a Hotstar Premium subscription and is able to enjoy the Game of Thrones experience the way it is meant to be – available to watch with the world, ad-free, unbeeped and unblurred.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire series, ‘Game of Thrones’ has run for six extremely acclaimed seasons and holds the record for the highest Emmy wins for any Primetime TV show. Game of Thrones Season 7 is already available to watch immediately after the US telecast, Monday 17 July onwards, on Hotstar.