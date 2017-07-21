Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma bags Young Entrepreneur of the Year award

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma has won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at Entrepreneur Magazine Awards 2017.

Earlier this month, Comic Con India bagged three prizes at WOW Awards 2017 under Event Intellectual Properties. Comic Con India was honoured with Gold Trophies in Exhibition of the Year and Best Lifestyle Property of the Year, and Silver Trophy in Festival of the Year – Art & Culture.

With more than 1000 nominations from organisations of all sizes, these awards are one of Asia’s most prestigious awards for the Asian Experiential event industry.

Varma said, “It’s always a great feeling to get recognition for one’s work and I am truly excited on winning the Young Entrepreneur of The Year at the Entrepreneur India Awards. And I am grateful to the support, my partner, team and my family has extended to me over the years to get here. More importantly, this certifies that I am still young!”

Comic Con India is dedicated towards creating unique events and giving the fans, exhibitors and partners a platform to celebrate their undying love and passion for comics and pop culture. Comic Con India is dedicated to expanding India’s popular culture by creating high profile events that cater to fans of not only comics but also gaming, movies, television, merchandise, toys and more.

Comic Con India is a part of the Reedpop family of events, which is dedicated to producing world-class celebrations of popular culture around the world with events like New York Comic Con, Oz Comic Con, Shanghai Comic Con, Paris Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration among many others.