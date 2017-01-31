Chris Miller announces the commencement of Star Wars’ Han Solo spin-off movie production

Star Wars arguably has the biggest fan following amidst its contemporaries. With a whole lot of movies and games to its name, the IP just holds its place of being one of the most famous franchises.

The recent addition to the Star Wars line up was the standalone movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and it did pretty well with the fans and has even been nominated for an Academy Award under the best visual effects (VFX) category.

Now, it seems like another movie from the same franchise has begun its production. The so far untitled movie will be a Han Solo spin-off / prequel and director Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie) took to twitter to announce the news.

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

Hail, Caesar!’s Alden Ehrenreich will take on the role of Han Solo in the spin-off, Atlanta‘s Donald Glover will be playing Lando Calrissian. Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and The Hunger Games’ Woody Harrelson who have recently joined the cast, however their roles remain unknown.

The movie, which is slated for 25 May, 2018 release will focus on Solo’s “early scoundrel days”. The title of the film is yet to be revealed as most of the Star Wars movies go under pseudo names during production, like The Last Jedi was being referred to as “Space Bears”.

Phil Lord would be co-directing the movie with Chris Miller.