‘Castlevania’ animated series to launch on Netflix this year

Out of a plethora of vampire-themed and horror-themed shows that probably skip your view, you’d want to take interest in this one. We are talking about Castlevania animated series whose first season will start streaming on Netflix this year. Though no specific date has been revealed, Netflix website lists that the season will consist of four, 30-minute episodes. Season Two will arrive in 2018.

Castlevania is originally a series of dark fantasy-themed action-adventure video games created and developed by Konami. The animated series are adapted from the video game franchise that focuses on Simon Belmont – a descendant of the Belmont clan, a family of vampire hunters – who travels to Dracula’s demonic castle to destroy him. Producer Adi Shankar confirmed that the show will be an adaptation of Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, revolving around the same plot.

Adi Shankar is an American film producer and director, well-known for his dark and violent features. Known for films like Power/Rangers, Dredd, Punisher: Dirty Laundry and The Grey, Shankar said that the series will be R-rated because of the level of violence.

Shankar had dropped a few hints in 2016 saying that his in-progress work would be “dark, satirical.” However, no details on the plot and voice-cast are out yet.

On his FaceBook page, Shankar wrote under “BREAKING NEWS: Castlevania is a Netflix Original Series with Season 1 launching in 2017 and Season 2 in 2018. Furthermore, I personally guarantee that it will end the streak and be the western world’s first good video game adaptation.” He also mentioned that the series will be written by Warren Ellis, an author and comic-book writer, who has previously worked on Transmetropolita‘, Planetary, Global Frequency and many more.

The series will be executive produced by Shankar, Ellis, Kevin Kolde, and Fred Seibert, while the animation will be done by Frederator Studios.