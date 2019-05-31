Cartoon Network expands ‘We Bare Bears’ with a new TV movie and spin-off series

Cartoon Network is expanding the storytelling for its global hit and Emmy-nominated series, We Bare Bears with a new TV movie and spin-off series.

Created by two-time Annie Award-winner Daniel Chong, We Bare Bears The Movie, is in production and the spinoff focused on the popular baby bear characters is in development at Cartoon Network Studios. Chong is attached as executive producer on both projects.

We Bare Bears follows three endearing bear siblings who are also best friends: Grizz (voiced by Eric Edelstein), Panda (voiced by Bobby Moynihan), and Ice Bear (voiced by Demetri Martin) who have had each other’s backs and turn ordinary situations into laugh-out-loud funny moments.

We Bare Bears The Movie will see them embark on a wild, hilarious and dangerous adventure to escape a foe that threatens to tear them apart when their love of food trucks and internet fame leads to unexpected mayhem. The movie is slated to premiere in 2020.

The baby bears have amassed a large international fan base after appearing in several episodes of We Bare Bears and the untitled spinoff series will explore fresh and fun stories with the show’s most beloved characters.

Premiered in 2015, We Bare Bears has earned numerous awards since its debut, including a BAFTA Children’s Award, a Jury Award for Best TV Series at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and several Annie Awards. Fans around the world, most notably in the APAC region, have embraced the show for its portrayal of Asian pop culture.