Cartoon Network collaborates with POPxo to launch ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ collection

Cartoon Network continues its 20th anniversary celebrations of The Powerpuff Girls by unveiling an exciting collaboration with POPxo. The tiny superheroes who have been saving the world (before bedtime) for the last two decades are ready to spread their awesomeness through an inspiring all-new collection of apparel and accessories available now on POPxo Shop.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Cartoon Network on The Powerpuff Girls franchise – it has inspired generations of young women! At its core, the series celebrates female strength which fits seamlessly with POPxo’s values. We look forward to offering our audiences an exclusive collection of sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, phone covers, diaries and wall clocks,” said POPxo chief business officer Rana Handa.

Fans can express their love for the globally-loved franchise and own a piece in the form of stylish sweatshirts, cute phone covers, wall clocks and colourful notebooks all available on POPxo Shop.

Cartoon Network Enterprises Asia Pacific vice president Vikram Sharma added, “The Powerpuff Girls celebrates female empowerment and girl power like no other brand. POPxo is perfectly suited to reach India’s passionate and fashion-conscious youngsters, and we think the range will really appeal to our superfans.”

The super-cute/super-fierce assortment is inspired by the animated crime-fighting trio Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup, as well as arch-rivals Mojo Jojo, HIM and Fuzzy Lumpkins.