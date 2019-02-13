Cake and Fresh TV announce second season of ‘Total Dramarama’

Leading kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE along with award-winning Canadian producer, Fresh TV have announced a second season of Total Dramarama.

This announcement comes after the commitment from Cartoon Network US and TELETOON. 52 episodes of new adventures are already in production following the series’ premiere on both channels, last autumn.

Total Dramarama, a prequel to the original Total Drama series, re-introduces original Total Drama characters as toddlers and places them in a daycare centre. With their fully-formed teen personalities still intact, Owen, Courtney, Duncan, Izzy, Beth and Leshawna are wise beyond their years and are able to outsmart Chef at every turn in a hilarious series of unpredictable adventures!

A multi-award-winning franchise from creators Tom McGillis and Jennifer Pertsch, Total Drama first premiered in 2007 with Total Drama Island. The first animated reality series for tweens aired in over 260 countries. 12 years later, Total Drama continues to be a quite popular, garnering a huge fan following from all over the world.

CAKE CCO and managing director, Ed Galton said, “Cartoon Network and TELETOON coming on board so soon after season one’s premiere, is a true testament to the strong performance of the series. Congratulations to the team at Fresh TV!”

Total Dramarama is produced by Fresh TV, in association with TELETOON and Cartoon Network US and distributed internationally by CAKE.