Boom! announces ‘Mega Man: Fully Charged’ in new comic book series

BOOM! Studios, in partnership with WildBrain and Dentsu Entertainment USA, announced Mega Man: Fully Charged, a six-issue comic book series based on the television series of the same name, which will be debuting in August.

The comic sees the return of Mega Man: Fully Charged TV writers A.J. Marchisello and Marcus Rinehart in collaboration with artist Stefano Simeone (Read Only Memories) and acclaimed comics creators and TV/film executive producers Man of Action Entertainment.

“We are excited to see the expansion of the Mega Man: Fully Charged television series into comics, a medium we love so dearly. AJ and Marcus have been with the show from the beginning, and along with Stefano are delivering a fantastic, slick looking and modern Mega Man tale,” Man of Action Entertainment said in a statement.

All 52 episodes of the Fully Charged cartoon aired on Cartoon Network from 5 August 2018, to 23 May 2019. The first issue of the comic will be released this August. Mega Man: Fully Charged introduces a new look for the titular character in the popular video game franchise. The miniseries also sees Mega Man fighting alongside Rush and Dr. Light against Dr. Wily and his Robot Masters.

A description of Mega Man: Fully Charged reads: After Mega Man’s father Dr. Light is kidnapped, a shocking truth rocks Mega Man’s world as it seems the Robot Masters know more about his secret history than he does. But as Dr. Wily’s machinations trigger Mega Man’s forgotten memories of the brutal human/robot war, our hero is left to question just who he is and if he can trust anything or anyone — including the man he calls father.

Mega Man: Fully Charged #1 goes on sale in August.