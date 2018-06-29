‘Bo Jack Horseman’ will be back with the fifth season

Netflix is set to launch the fifth season for Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s adult animated series, Bo Jack Horseman. BoJack will be voiced by Will Arnett with Aaron Paul voicing for Todd and Pricess Carolyn by Amy Sedaris.

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and executive produced by him along with Steven Cohen and Noel Bright. Arnett and Paul will also serve as the executive producers. Designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by ShadowMachine, the show is brought to life by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company.

BoJack himself tweeted @BoJackHorseman in a humorous way and announced the launch date.

Season four saw BoJack connect with a youngster named Hollyhock, whom he initially believed to be his estranged daughter but eventually discovered that she is actually his sister. Bo Jack Horseman will return with the next season on 14 September 2018.