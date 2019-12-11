BARC India appoints Mahendra Upadhyay as chief information officer

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) has appointed Mahendra Upadhyay as chief information officer.

“We are happy to welcome Mahendra on board as the chief information officer, BARC India. With his mix of leadership roles across Industries, he brings a diverse cross-industry perspective that we will be able to leverage immensely for the benefit of our clients and for the industry,” said BARC India chief executive officer Sunil Lulla.

Upadhyay is a seasoned professional with 18 Years of experience in telecom, banking, retail and media & advertising industries with expertise in data value chain: ingestion-insights-analytics-auto AI. He has expertise in end-to-end consumer life cycle management using advanced analytics and marketing interventions.

Commenting on his new role, Upadhyay said, “I am absolutely delighted about joining the world’s best television measurement company BARC India as chief information officer. Looking forward to my new role and taking company to next level along with my team.”

In the past, Upadhyay has worked with Mindshare, Ericsson, SAS Institute, Reliance Retail, Neural Technologies, Reliance Infocomm and Bharti Telenet.