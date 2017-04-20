Baby Groot is getting his own comic series titled ‘I Am Groot’

Guardians of the Galaxy introduced us to Groot’s sapling form and Baby Groot has already stolen hearts away in the trailers of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The magic has not yet begun though. Looks like there is something in store for the Guardians of the Galaxy fans every few days. Just recently, James Gunn announced on his Facebook page that he will be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And now, we come to know that Marvel is coming up with a comic book solely for Baby Groot! Overwhelming, isn’t it?

Marvel has announced the new series titled I Am Groot, from writer Christopher Hastings and artist Flaviano. I Am Groot will focus on Baby Groot stranded on a strange island and trying to find his way back to his teammates.

A brief description of I Am Groot #1 revealed by Marvel is as follows: “When the Guardians of the Galaxy get caught in a wormhole, a smaller-than-normal Groot is separated billions of light-years away from the team. Falling to a planet below, Groot discovers he is on an entirely alien and unknown world full of strange creatures and societies. Seriously underdeveloped and with nobody who can understand him, Groot will need to make the journey to the center of this world and find the way back to his family!”

Talking about the story, Hastings said, “I’m excited to take the very cute, very small Groot and completely remove him from the comfort zone of the Guardians of the Galaxy (which is already kind of limited, comfort wise). He’s stranded in an extremely strange land and must find a way back home, with no way for anyone to understand him. The immediate initial draw is that this little Groot is super cute and really funny. But it really was his limited abilities to communicate that the story grew out of. I started thinking about the Zelda games that Link doesn’t talk in, and why they manage to have such rich worlds and stories all the same, how to take something like that mute first person character experience and translate it into a comic.”

The planet that Groot is stranded on has never been seen by the Guardians or the readers. Hastings said that it has “hints of a society that has been long forgotten” and Groot will have to unlock the planet’s secrets to get home.

Hastings is best known for the comics The Adventures of Dr. McNinja and Deadpool: Fear Itself. Flaviano has worked on Marvel’s Power Man and Iron Fist comics.

Marco D’Alfonso designed the first issue’s cover art, with Jay Fosgitt designing one of the variant covers. I Am Groot #1 goes on sale this May.