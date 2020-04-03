ASUS ROG announced e-gaming tournament

ASUS India is out with an all-new E-Gaming Tournament, ROG Showdown, a perfect respite for passionate gamers to relieve the stress caused by the crisis of COVID 19. The tournament will be held from 3 April 2020 to 29t April 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, ASUS Indian business head Consumer and Gaming PC SYS Business Group Asus India Arnold Su said, “At a time when the world is undergoing so much stress, we aim to encourage gamers to utilise their time productively, thus enabling them to cope with the change in the usual routine. By staying indoors and avoiding social gatherings is perhaps the safest and easiest way to curtail the spread of the virus. However, everyone could use a bit of healthy competition to boost their spirits and enjoy this time at home and the objective of this gaming tournament is exactly this. Am sure post such testing times, we shall soon be enjoying spirited offline tournaments. Until then, I urge the steadily expanding gaming community to stay home and enjoy The ROG Showdown!”

The ROG Showdown tournament is all set to begin with CSGO scheduled from 3 to 5th April 2020, for which registrations have begun as well. The winner will win a whopping prize pool of $300 worth of steam wallet codes. This would be followed by several other tournaments across different titles like PUB G, R6, and LOL. The tournament would also offer plenty of participation opportunities for squads, teams, and individuals.