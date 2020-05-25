Arena Animation, Malleswaram team returns back to work; celebrates 20 long years with a special magazine

This year, Arena Animation, Malleswaram is officially in its 21st year of operations having completed 20 successful years in animation, VFX and gaming education. Our 20th anniversary special edition magazine My Box Office has been launched during the lockdown period.

“We’ve played a significant role for our aspiring artists and animators helping thousands of them to enter the growing market & position themselves among the best in the world,” mentioned Arena Animation Malleswaram director and CEO BS Srinivas.

Even during the lockdown period, among uncertainties that prevailed everywhere the team didn’t stop working for a single day. Online classes were immediately started for students and they were not allowed to miss the training that they were entitled for. Periodic assignments, workshops, webinars, contests and other activities kept the students busy throughout the lockdown period.

The team has returned back to work and started immediately, after the lockdown relaxations were announced a few days back. Precautionary measures were discussed and implemented keeping the safety of students in mind as the topmost priority. Adequate measures for resuming the office have been put in place as per the SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) like sanitization, social distancing, body temperature check, and flexible working hours.

Certain policies considered at the centre include:

Continuation of work from home for employees residing at containment zones.

Outstation students to undergo seven days quarantine and must produce a health certificate from the hospital before attending classes.

The batch will be split into not more than five students.

mandatory download of Aarogya Sethu app

“With all these measures in place, we are sure that we will be able to ensure that seamless quality education can be provided to students. After all learning should never stop and creativity should never stop flowing out of bright young minds,” Srinivas concluded.

The team at Arena Animation, Malleswaram is looking forward to a bright future post covid times and is confident that all will leave no stone unturned to achieve their objectives.