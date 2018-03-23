Annapurna International School of Film & Media welcomes Hollywood VFX veteran Phaneendra as academic advisory board member

In a distinguished and interdisciplinary career, Phaneendra Gullapalli graduated from prestigious Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA) and started his career at Digital Domain (California) – a pioneer in visual effects industry. At Digital Domain, Gullapalli was part of Academy award winning team for Visual Effects in the Hollywood movie Curious case of Benjamin Button and his other Hollywood tent-pole feature film credits involve Real Steel and Tron Legacy, A Good Day to Die Hard and Star Trek into Darkness. He also helped create competitive advantage for Visa Inc., by creating innovative and patented technologies involving image analysis. Most recently Gullapalli supervised pre-production of upcoming India’s most anticipated upcoming tent-pole feature film 2.0.

“In his role, Phaneendra will be responsible for raising the bar at AISFM as well as leveraging infrastructure at our Annapurna Studios where AISFM is also located” said AISFM director Amala Akkineni.

We are thrilled to align our curriculum with evolving industry by equipping students with modern techniques like image analysis, virtual reality and augmented reality said AISFM dean of academics Bala Raj.