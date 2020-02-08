Android games to look for this Valentine’s Day week

Valentine’s day is around the corner and it is always special to soak in the vibes. What do you want to do on Valentine’s Day? Love is in the air and that’s the perfect moment for Valentine’s Day games. Whether you are single or not it is always magnificent to play these games which will drive you into the love season. Valentine’s Day month has already started here are some of the android games which you can look at:
Valentine’s Day Party Game: Valentine’s Day Party Game is about the preparations of the valentine party. This valentine game includes so many romantic preparations for the valentine day. One cute couple gets an idea to celebrate upcoming valentine with lots of fun and party in this valentine couple game. The storyline of the game revolves around how the boy prepares for Valentine’s Day party. There will be so many tools to make an invitation card in this valentine day party game. The player needs to help the boy character to post the invitation card. Followed by Valentine ’s Day decorations to gift box decorations and to prepare a beautiful flower bouquet for the girl. There is also a cake making view where one needs to help the boy in valentine cake making. Then there will be a dinner date between girl and boy in this valentine date game, cake cutting and also there will be an enjoyable DJ party for them.
Valentine’s Day: Match & Crush: How can we miss games of making matches. Match & crush with colourful and lovely items such as hearts, gifts, flowers and cookies. In this matching game, one has to crush candies all the way! Crush candies in the city of love where the love is in the air. One can invite their best friends to come to play with them in this matching game. One has to, match three to clear the field, but match four or more to create amazing boosters with extra power. A valentine connects game like this is the perfect game to play on Valentine’s Day week. Let’s match and crush candies and colourful objects like hearts, flowers and cookies.
Valentine Day Gift & Food Ideas Game: the game revolves around how that couple organises a valentine’s day party and sends an invitation to their friends and colleagues. The couple decided to prepare some special things for their friends and for themselves also and these are nothing but steps of the game and includes Phone Call view, card making view, postcard view, gift making view, Food making. Apart from that, there are other minis which include Count the Numbers Game, Find The Rabbit game, Match the Shape, and Rescue the Animals.
Bingo St. Valentine’s Day: How about Bingo adventure during the love season? One can play Loteria bingo tournaments with other players around the world and have unlimited hours of fun with the classic bingo rules and many other new modalities to discover. One can enjoy a real bingo experience in the multiplayer bingo challenges, in addition to that there are new bingo slots mix, where one will find the best of the Vegas world combined in this game
Bakery Story: Valentines Day: This bakery game revolves around how a player decorates its own bakery and share with their friends! The player has to impress their sweetheart with these fun V-Day decorations and mouth-watering sweets! It has valentine’s Day themed treats, decorations, and rewarding storylines.
Valentine Day Celebration: Date Makeover Salon: This game will give a chance to write the player’s romantic love story and will take the players to a romantic date. This game revolves around the girl on the date where she wants to look pretty because she must keep beauty in the special love day-Valentine Day! The task of the player is to help her to change the look by selecting beautiful outfits, gorgeous accessories and many more. Not only that one has to select perfect clothes for her love partner as well to create a perfect combination for both the lovebirds by selecting matching dresses.
Singles Avenge: Valentine’s Day Special: Tired of watching couples dating on Valentine’s Day? It’s Revenge Time! This game is solely made for singles of this era. This is an endless runner couples game. In the game, a player has to chase and smash couples around. Run, slide and jump over obstacles and collect coins, gems and power-ups and when a player finds a couple on the way smash them and knock them down. Singles avenge takes the legendary gameplay of classic endless running race games and adds a new dimension to this genre.