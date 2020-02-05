AMD unveils ‘Raise the Game’ bundle for Radeon gamers

AMD launched a new AMD Raise the Game bundle for Radeon gamers, delivering unbeatable value alongside some of the year’s most anticipated titles when purchasing select AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Promotional details include:

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series: Gamers looking for the ultimate 1440p gameplay experience – complete with blistering framerates and stunning visuals – will receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition and Resident Evil 3 with the purchase of a AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics card and select Radeon RX 5700 Series-powered desktop PCs.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 Series: Those looking to push the limits with breathtaking visuals and crisp framerates for outstanding 1080p performance with the new AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT will receive Resident Evil 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Warcraft III: Reforged. Further, purchasing select Radeon RX 5500 and RX 5500M-powered PC desktops and laptops nets gamers copies of Resident Evil 3 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Beginning from 4February through 25April 2020, the promotion is available worldwide, except in China, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, Sudan and Iran. Xbox Game Pass for PC availability aligns where launched. Gamers can redeem codes until 25May 2020, and titles will become available as they are released publicly.