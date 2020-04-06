To ensure non-stop entertainment to its audiences, and offering them convenient payment experiences, ALTBalaji has joined hands with popular payment gateway PayPal.
As a part of the deal, audiences via PayPal payment can get a minimum of Rs. 10 and a maximum of Rs. 300 cashback vouchers during the offer period. Valid till 30th June 2020, the offer is on the first PayPal transaction. The terms of the deal require one to make a minimum transaction of Rs. 100 to utilize the offer.
Commenting on the association, Balaji Telefilms Group COO and ALTBalaji CEO Nachiket Pantvaidya said, “We have always worked in the direction of creating an ecosystem for our viewers where they not only get quality content but easy access to it. Our association with PayPal is a strategic move in this direction that improves our relationship with our audiences and provides them with multiple payment gateways to choose from. During times like this, we have been urging everyone to stay at home while we make sure that they are getting smooth access to our content library and hence keep themselves entertained.”
Through this partnership, ALTBalaji has added yet another feather in its social awareness campaign, #StayALT which urges the audience to practice social distancing by staying at home and be entertained by the platform’s diverse content library. ALTBalaji has been running #StayALT campaign by introducing exciting offers to motivate the audience to stay at home, and earlier this week, the OTT platform announced its association with Amazon Pay and Paytm under the same initiative.
ALTBalaji offers a content library of 60+ Indian originals created for the masses.