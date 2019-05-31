Activision unveils the ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ trailer

“The rules have changed … there’s a fine line between lines and somewhere in the shadows they have sent us to find them..”

The sound of the night jungle, the flickering of the fireflies and the tossing of the captain’s cigar curtain raised the next instalment of Call of Duty, titled as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The game publisher Activision has revealed the game’s release date of 25 October (for PS4, Xbox One, and PC) and some exciting details regarding both cross-play and the typical season pass offered with CoD games.

The gameplay toddles on the role of lethal Tier One operator in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivalled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.

In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushes boundaries and breaks rules the way only Modern Warfare can. Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East.

Modern Warfare will, of course, include a multiplayer mode, but Infinity Ward hasn’t yet revealed much more detail on that portion of the game. It did say, however, that your progression in the campaign will carry over to multiplayer, meaning you’ll always be working towards unlocking new killstreaks, perks, and weapons.

The game will feature cross-play across all platforms. Additionally, Activision will not be selling the standard season pass that locks off new, post-launch multiplayer maps.