10 game releases to look out for in February

As it is the month of February here are the games releases that will see the light of day in 2020:



The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics: the role play strategy games to launch on 4 february, developed by BonusXP published by En Masse Entertainment. In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, a player will lead a fledgling resistance of Gelfling against their oppressive overlords, the Skeksis, across more than 50 unique turn-based tactics RPG battles. Along the way, a player can recruit and customise new allies by assigning them jobs, modifying their abilities, and outfitting them with equipment to ensure victory. With 15 playable characters, including familiar faces from the classic film and the new Netflix Original series, a player can build their own teams and plan winning strategies to overthrow the rule of the Skeksis and restore light to the Gelfling homeworld of Thra!

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX, Switch

7th Sector: with developer and publisher Носков Сергей, is a mysterious cyberpunk world to launch on 5 February. The game has intricate path, solving different puzzles, where a player faces its dangers and the collection scattered information to discover the story of this world. A player can gain control over several different characters, each with its own abilities which can help them to navigate world’s devices and machinery. Some of the choices and actions done determine the final outcome.

Platforms: PS4, XBOX, Switch

Battlefield 5 – Chapter 6: Into the Jungle: Battlefield 5 -Chapter 6: Into The Jungle, confirming the next chapter in the Tides of War will launch on 6 February. Into the Jungle will allow players to see ‘another side’ to the War in the Pacific. Players will be able to get their hands on a variety of new weapons including Type 11 LMG, the Model 37 Shotgun, and M2 Carbine, while gadgets such as the M1A1 Bazooka and Lunge Mine are also up for grabs.Chapter 6 also includes new Elites such as Misaki Yamashiro, Steve Fisher, Akira Sakamoto.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX

The Turing Test: The Turing Test is a first-person puzzle video game developed by Bulkhead Interactive and published by Square Enix. The game was released in other platforms earlier while a Nintendo Switch version is scheduled for release in 7 February. It is a puzzle video game with gameplay experienced from a first-person perspective. The player assumes the role of Ava Turing, an International Space Agency (ISA) engineer working at a research station located on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons.

The puzzles involve distributing power through a special tool that can collect and fire power spheres into special receptacles to unlock doors or activate other machinery in the game.As the player progresses, additional elements are introduced, including the ability to observe scenes and activate certain objects via the station’s monitoring cameras, and control mobile robots that can be used to explore levels.

Platforms: Switch

Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story DLC: Developer 4A games revealed that Metro Exodus DLC, Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story, is going to be released on 11 February.The majority of the expansion will take place in the port city of Vladivostok — strongly suggesting that Sam is going to try and find a naval vessel of some sort to sail his way home. It’s unknown how heavily this location was bombed during the nuclear war, but since the city is the headquarters of the Russian Pacific Fleet, it’s likely that it was devastated as much as Moscow was. The page on the Metro Exodus website describes Vladivostok’s “tsunami ravaged harbours, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts,” so the journey won’t be an easy one. In a press release given by 4A Games, the expansion is also going to offer “new characters, weapons and mutant variants, in a huge, non-linear environment that offers hours of gameplay.” I’m beyond stoked to see how this DLC turns out, as the first one was fantastic.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBOX, Stadia

Darksiders Genesis: is a top-down hack and slash action role-playing video game developed by American studio Airship Syndicate and published by THQ Nordic and the game will launch in 14 February. The player can switch between Strife and War at any time. Strife uses his pistols while War uses his sword, Chaos Eater. Alternatively, two players can play the game in a co-op mode with each player taking the role of one of the characters.Once the player has killed enough enemies, they are allowed to use burst abilities which allow them to take down enemies quicker. The game currency is souls which can be earned by killing enemies that will spawn before the player. Platforming elements similar to previous games make a return and certain gameplay mechanics such as bombs are present too.

Platforms: PS4, XBOX, Switch

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle: Sega is celebrating ten years of Bayonetta and Vanquish by launching the action titles in a 10th-anniversary bundle, which includes a steelbook featuring art from Bayonetta on the front, and from Vanquish on the back is to launch on 18 February. Bayonetta takes fast-paced third-person action to the extreme, pitting the unflappable Umbra Witch Bayonetta against hundreds of angelic foes with an arsenal of interchangeable weapons, powerful abilities, and mystical beasts summoned through her incredible hair.

Platforms: PS4, XBOX

Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC : Developed by Square Enix 25 February Re Mind – the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.

Platforms: XBOX

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: The popular battle royale game is coming up with new chapter 2 season 2 which will include a new map, new systems, new items to play with, and nary a Baller vehicle in sight to launch on 20 february. Epic originally chose to extend season 1 through the holiday season and beyond, making it one of the longest Fortnite seasons ever. It looks like vending machines could be on their way back. Reddit user whodatnola1025 posted a video showing his match flickering in architecture. Lo and behold, a vending machine appeared outside a small building, but only for a half-second.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch

Overpass: From the house of Epic games Overpass to launch on 27 February. Overpass , the scree slopes, steep inclines, tree trunks and bogs present as much of an obstacle to victory as other drivers.At the controls of powerful buggies and quads from major manufacturers, such as Yamaha, Polaris, Arctic Cat and Suzuki, venture off into extreme off-road environments and challenge players on the game’s highly technical tracks.A player has to cope with vehicle damage, and negotiate the many natural and artificial obstacles in the players way to achieve the best time possible.Pure speed is not the name of the game; a player needs to master the realistic terrain physics and unique characteristics of the game’s vehicles.

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Switch