Asia’s most awaited event, the GAFX Conference 2019 is back, and this time it’s bigger, bolder and better!

Bengaluru GAFX 2019, India’s premier event on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) is taking place at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru from 21 to 23 June 2019.

Billed as Asia’s most prominent and largest annual event for games, animation and visual effects industry, the conference is organized by ABAI (a non-profit organisation committed to developing the games, animation and VFX industry in India) under the auspices of the Department of Innovation and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

Bengaluru GAFX Conference is a knowledge platform for the local community of artists, professionals and students. The objective is to expose them to the latest and greatest and in the process enrich, energise and inspire the community.

The three-day conference is held in the city of Bengaluru every year and is a great platform for industry veterans, production houses, animation, visuals and gaming-savvy students and professionals, fetching participants from all across the globe, bringing to us the best content and projects.





The elaborate line-up of activities includes the promising GAFX ArtAnimathon, Asia’s biggest art and animation competition, entailing eight categories to compete for professionals and students for the eight Lakhs+ cash prizes and premium goodies will be a part of the event. And this time it’s even bigger with the introduction and indulgence of new emerging technologies like AR/VR & MOCAP.

“Bengaluru GAFX has become an event to look forward to every year for professional & students alike & this year we are making all efforts to make it bigger & better than ever before. We are elated that the moment we announced the event dates, we have got tremendous response from the global fraternity expressing their interest to be a part of this event,” says B.S Srinivas Secretary ABAI & Co-chair Bengaluru GAFX 2019

We look forward to experiencing the best because the GAFX team is all geared up to inspire with a tremendous amalgam of new connections with the industry enthusiasts this year. So prepare yourself for the biggest platform and show the world what you’ve got! Because “opportunities don’t knock every day!”

Stay tuned for the starry conglomeration of speakers, masterclasses and screenings and contests at Bengaluru GAFX 2019. Registration to the event for students and professionals are now open https://www.gafx.in/