ABAI signs MoU with Game Developers’ Association of Australia to encourage India-Australia gaming corridor

The AVGC B2B Summit at Bengaluru concluded its first edition with the complete list of dignitaries on stage. While ABAI president Biren Ghose addressed the attendees, he shared a development with the audience right before departure.

ABAI signed a MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Game Developers’ Association of Australia (GDAA) which aims at building a corridor between the Australian and Indian game development communities. The agreement was signed between ABAI president Biren Ghose and GDAA CEO Tony Reed.

The MoU aims at bringing the communities closer by looking into exchange programs, co-production and co-development opportunities. According to it, ABAI will also be looking for knowledge and tips from GDAA on creating a gaming event like the famous The Arcade, in Australia.

In turn, ABAI will be connecting with knowledge about initiatives of its own, like the proposed Center of Excellence.

Both the parties will also be connecting on a government level, on a state basis.

Apart from Reed, two other Australian developers, League of Geeks co-founder and director Blake Mizzi and Mighty Serious CEO Al Gibb, were also present at the event.

Looks like ABAI would be looking forward to organise a stand-alone gaming event like The Arcade sometime in the future.