Makers of the much-awaited film Adipurush have released its more than three minutes long trailer. Directed by Om Raut who is best known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram (Raghava), Kriti Sanon as Sita (Janaki), Sunny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana (Lankesh).

The trailer opens with Lord Hanuman narrating the story of Raghava’s exile, Sita’s kidnapping and the creation of Ram Setu. The other half of the trailer includes speeches and battles as Raghava motivates his army to fight against Lankesh.

The film’s trailer is being received positively compared to its teaser which was released last year and got backlash due to its poor VFX. The makers of the film then decided to delay the release and work on its VFX to appeal to the audiences. Adipurush‘s teaser looked much more like a half-baked cake. From the looks of the trailer, it seems like much work has been put into refining and fine-tuning the VFX. The visual effects team is led by Bajirao Mastani and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame VFX supervisor Prasad Sutar. Shruti G – the VFX producer for Adipurush – told AnimationXpress that the trailer has about 98 VFX shots while the movie has more than 4,000. She also said that they made use of motion capture for which several technologies have been used like XSENS and Dynamixyz (specifically for capturing facial expressions).

The trailer gives only two quick and short glimpses of Saif Ali Khan’s character of Ravana (Lankesh in the film). While Lankesh’s look as a saint has been revealed in the film, the makers have kept his actual look of Ravana hidden. The reason for this could be the audience’s uproar over the look which was shown in the teaser released last year.

Renowned for their music in the Marathi film Sairat and several Hindi films, the duo Ajay-Atul is providing music for this epic. Before releasing in cinemas worldwide on 16 June in five languages, the film will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on 13 June. We’ll have to wait and watch to see what more VFX-worthy scenes the film has to offer.