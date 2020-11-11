‘The Umbrella Academy’ renewed for third season at Netflix

According to Deadline, Netflix has renewed The Umbrella Academy for a third season. Steve Blackman will come back as showrunner and executive producers.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will have 10 one-hour long episodes. The production will kick off in February in Toronto. Blackman will be joined by Mike Richardson, Jeff F. King, Jesse McKeown, and Keith Goldberg as executive producers. The artist and writer of the comic book series, Gabriel Bá and Gerard Way, will be co-executive producers.



Returning cast members for season three include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Last seasons’ VFX were made by Weta Digital, Spin VFX, Folks, Soho VFX, Pixomondo, Deluxe VFX, Digital Film Tree, BOT VFX, Studio 8, Exceptional Minds and MARZ And Everett Burrell was the Senior Visual Effects Supervisor, Co-Producer and 2nd Unit Director while Phillip Hoffman was Visual Effects Producer of the show

The new chapter will once again consist of 10 hour long episodes.