One of the leading multiplex chains of India, PVR Inox, has kicked off the new year with a cinematic treat for movie enthusiasts by bringing a Film Festival — Unmissable Hits. An impressive line-up of blockbuster films that ruled the hearts of movie lovers in the year 2023, including Pathaan, Jawan, Tiger 3, and Gadar 2, are being showcased during this festival. These megahits witnessed one of the top-notch VFX in Indian cinema.

Starting today, 5 January till 11 January 2024, the festival is being held in 60 cinemas across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow and 20 other cities of India.

PVR Inox co-CEO Gautam Dutta, expressed his excitement about the film festival, stating, “The year 2023 was made special due to the sheer buzz and frenzy created by movies like Gadar 2, Tiger 3 and Pathaan. With this film festival, we are looking to extend this fervour of 2023 in the new year as well, and let the audiences enjoy the content in the manner which is most loved, that is on the giant cinema screens. Our content innovation journey is adding a new chapter with this film festival and we are upbeat about it.”

The ticket pricing starts from Rs. 150 onwards, making it accessible to a wide range of movie enthusiasts. The screenings will be exclusively available in mainstream cinema formats, offering audiences a chance to relive the magic of these blockbuster films on the big screen.