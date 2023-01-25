Pixotope onboards virtual production heavyweights Gideon Ferber and Javier Reyes Gomez

Leading software platform for end-to-end real-time virtual production solutions Pixotope announced the expansion and fortification of its product team with the appointments of Gideon Ferber as senior director of motion and production graphics and Javier Reyes Gomez as product program manager. Both Ferber and Gomez bring years of strategic broadcast product planning expertise from the virtual production and media and entertainment industry to the team.

The appointments represent the commitment Pixotope has to developing broadcast solutions that meet the most immediate customer needs while leveraging the industry’s latest technology, like Unreal Engine 5.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Gideon and Javier to the Pixotope team. Our solutions are only as brilliant as the people behind them, and Gideon and Javier are a natural fit. With their respective expertise in product planning for the broadcast market, we are extremely well-positioned to provide our customers with exacting solutions to easily create content that delights and inspires,” said Pixotope chief revenue officer David Dowling.

Possessing deep knowledge of the virtual production industry as a whole, Ferber will be responsible for ensuring that Pixotope broadcast solutions are accessible, easy-to-use, and fast to adopt. Before joining Pixotope, he was the broadcast product director at disguise where he was instrumental in bringing XR productions into the studios of major broadcasters across the globe. Prior to disguise, Ferber was the director of marketing product management and business development for virtual solutions at Ross Video.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the virtual production industry, especially where broadcast is concerned. By making virtual production available and accessible, Pixotope is giving the entire industry, from local news stations all the way up to international broadcasters, the tools needed to create compelling stories that capture audience attention. I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver broadcast solutions and workflows that put our customers on the cutting edge of virtual production-based storytelling,” said Ferber.

With extensive experience in the TV industry including product strategy as well as presales and technical expertise in contribution and distribution systems, Gomez joins Pixotope to build and maintain customer relationships to obtain insights and feedback so that the product team can deliver relevant solutions that reflect today’s virtual production workflow challenges. In his previous role as head of contribution strategy at Appear, Gomez was responsible for leading the product strategy and technical sales team for the contribution market.

With the appointments of Ferber and Gomez to their respective positions, Pixotope continues its focus on investing in subject matter expertise. This focus ensures that Pixotope customers are equipped with the most powerful future-proof virtual production software solutions to easily achieve boundary-pushing immersive storytelling. The result is attention-grabbing original content that distinguishes them from the competition.