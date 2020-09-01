VFX

Here’s the agenda of Summit FX 2020

September 1, 2020
Animationxpress

Global AVGC Summit: Innovation | Accelerate | Transform

 

CII announces National Animation, VFX & Games Summit 2020 launches 'SummitFX' 2020 - AnimationXpress

1 – 4 September 2020

Programme :-

Day 01: Tuesday, 1 September 2020
11:15 – 11:45 hrs                Inaugural Session   
  Welcome Remarks Mr Chandrajit Banerjee     

Director General

Confederation of Indian Industry
  Special Address Mr Amit Khare    

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Department of Higher Education

Ministry of Education

Government of India
  Brief Interaction with Hon’ble Minister & Secretary  Mr K Madhavan    

Chairman, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Managing Director

Star India Pvt Limited & Disney India
    Mr Siddharth Roy Kapur     

Co-Chairman CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Managing Director

Roy Kapur Films
    Mr Biren Ghose     

Vice Chair, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head

Technicolor India
  Inaugural close

 

1530 – 1930 hrs   BUYER – SELLER Meet

 

16:00 – 17:00 hrs                           Plenary 1: New Paradigm in Content Creation

Join Mr Mr Quentin Staes-Polet GM – India and SEA Epic Games, Singapore and Ms Sallyann Houghton Epic Games London Innovation Lab, UK for a an insightful session on which new technologies will drive the artistry and the paradigm shift in content creation    

As the new technology drives artistry to unprecedented levels that go beyond the camera, we see storytelling making the abstract real – The speaker will tell us what the future holds for “films of the future”
  Moderator Mr Quentin Staes-Polet    

GM – India and SEA Epic Games, Singapore
  Address Ms Sallyann Houghton    

Epic Games London Innovation Lab, UK
1715 –   
1815 hrs		 Plenary 2: Mounting the VFX Blockbusters    

With growing appetite for VFX among audiences, the panel will look at addressing various myths around mounting VFX Blockbusters from script to screen. What should be the do’s and don’ts that a Writer / Screenplay Writer / Director and Producer keep in mind while envisioning a VFX extravaganza on the Screens of Ttday and tomorrow?
  Moderator Mr Sidharth Jain    

Founder – The Story Ink (TSI)
  Panelist Mr Biju Dhanapalan    

VFX Supervisor
    Mr Murali Manohar Reddy    

VFX Supervisor 

Firefl`y Creative Studio
    Mr Prasad Sutar    

Co-Founder & Creative Head 

NY VFXWAALA

 

2030 – 2130 hrs Plenary Session 3: Creating Iconic Imagery    

In 1917 won the Oscar for Outstanding VFX and MPC’s Mr Guillaume Rocheron was the proud recipient for this pioneering work with Director Sam Mendes and the legendary Roger Deakins who also got his Oscar for the same film for Best Cinematographer – this session is the story of this innovative movie.
  Keynote address Mr Guillaume Rocheron    

Senior VFX Supervisor MPC Film Academy Award Winner for ‘1917’ USA MPC Film

 

Day 02: Wednesday, 2 September 2020
1030 – 1130 hrs Plenary 4: Promoting Skills & Entrepreneurship    

Talent is the ultimate driver of the AVGC industry. Even with the massive technology and tools sets its ultimately human creativity and artistry that matters. The future of work is rapidly changing, and new curriculum and learnings inform the next wave of content and platforms. This panel will explore that paradigms!   
  Moderator Mr B S Srinivas    

Secretary ABAI – GOK Centre of Excellence in Animation Visual Effects Gaming & Comics Sector, Bengaluru
  Special address Mr Atul Kumar Tiwari     

Additional Secretary 

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 
  Panelist Dr Anuj Kacker    

President and Executive Director 

Aptech Ltd
    Ms Grace Marin    

Managing Director Experience Transformation Extended Reality lead Accenture Interactive 

Advanced Technology Centre, India
    Mr Rajesh R. Turakhia    

Founder & Director 

Frameboxx
    Mr Srikant Sinha    

CEO 

Telangana Academy of Skill & Knowledge 
1145 – 1230 hrs Special Plenary 5: Future of Karnataka as an AVGC Hub    

The session focus is on envisioning the future of AVGC from the perspective of a State Government that recognizes the huge opportunity of this sector as an employment and revenue generator. 
  Moderator Mr Biren Ghose    

Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head 

Technicolor India
  Keynote Address Shri Jagadish Shettar    

Hon’ble Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries Government of Karnataka
1245 – 1345 hrs Plenary 6: State Governments – Quest for Inclusive Economic Growth in AVGC sector    

The session focuses on building a National agenda – the call for a National policy and the harmonizing of the state governments who have recognized and embarked on policy initiatives to grow the AVGC opportunity.
  Moderator Mr Ashish Kulkarni    

Founder & CEO, Punnaryug Artvision 
  Special Address Ms T C A Kalyani    

Joint Secretary (Films) 

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
  Panelist Dr. E V Ramana Reddy    

Additional Chief Secretary – Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology

Government of Karnataka
    Mr Jayesh Ranjan    

Principal Secretary – Industries & Commerce 

Government of Telangana

 

1400 – 1500 hrs Plenary 7: Virtual Production – The New World of Film Making    

Game engine technologies and AVGC sciences will be deployed in conventional live action television and movies – “what’s driving this change.”. 
  Moderator Mr Quentin Staes-Polet    

General Manager, India and SEA 

Epic Games, Singapore
  Panelist Mr Siddharth Roy Kapur    

Co-Chairman CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Founder & Managing Director

Roy Kapur Films
    Mr Gokulraj Baskar     

Indian Film Director, Creative Director & VFX Supervisor
    Mr Sandeep Kamal    

Creative Director & VFX Supervisor 

Limitless Studio
    Mr Srinivas Mohan    

VFX Supervisor founder and CEO 

Indian Artists Computer Graphics

 

1515 – 1600 hrs Special Plenary 8: Opportunities in Punjab for AVGC sector    

Development of AVGC industry for content creation brings socio economic development. In this session, the Keynote address will be on how Punjab is seeing a new green revolution in creative technologies. 
  Moderator Mr A K Madhavan    

Founder & CEO Assemblage
  Keynote Address Shri Manish Tewari    

Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha
1630 – 1730 hrs Plenary 9 A: Raising the Bar for Indian VFX    

Where does the requirement of VFX as part of storytelling stand in the Indian context as compared to other parts of the world? The session will discuss if the capabilities of Indian VFX Studios have been utilized to its fullest for local shows?
  Moderator Mr R K Chand    

Head of Studio Technicolor Film & 

Episodic VFX Mumbai

TraceVFX 
  Panelist Mr Jesh Krishnamurthy    

CEO & Founder

Anibrain
    Mr Keitan Yadav    

Chief Operation Officer & VFX Producer

Redchillies VFX & Redchillies Color

 
    Mr Rajarajan Ramakrishnan    

Head of Creative Operations |FEV| | MPC Film | MRX| 

Technicolor India
    Mr Samir Hoon    

Director Visual Effects – APAC 

Netflix
    Mr. Viral Thakkar    

Creative Director / VFX Supervisor 

Redefine

 

1630 – 1730 hrs Plenary 9 B: XR – Emerging Technologies – AR/VR
  Moderator Mr Arvind Neelakantan    

Head of Unity Evangelism in India 
  Panelist Mr Chaitanya Chinchlikar    

Vice President

Whistling Woods 
    Mr T C Indraneel Guha    

Head of Studio

The Mill Bangalore
  Presentation by Mr Suhas Pingat    

Field Marketing Manager, Precision Workstations

Dell Technologies
1800 – 1900 hrs Plenary 10: Breaking New Ground – Women in AVGC    

Diversity and Inclusion are more than buzzwords – India lags the developed AVGC economies in tapping into the latent talent & bringing more women into AVGC – Solutions?
  Moderator Ms Kranti Sarma    

Head of Studio Film & Episodic Visual Effects (FEV) Technicolor India 
  Panelist Mr Biren Ghose    

Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment & Country Head Technicolor India
    Ms Margaret Dean    

Supervising Producer – Rooster Teeth, Head of Studio – Crunchyroll and President – Women in Animation USA
    Ms Payal Dani     

Head of Creative Operations 

MPC Film
    Ms. Sherri Bharda    

Manager VFX | International Origins – India Netflix
1930 – 2015 hrs Plenary 11: Reflections & Prognosis – A VFX Studio Head’s Views     

Luke Groves is the amazing head of MrXvfx, one of the world’s leading VFX studios whose journey through creative production lead to working on The Shape of Water – the Oscar winning movie in 2018 directed by the famous Guillermo del Toro Gómez – he sets up how to make such amazing movies simplifying a complex production dynamic.
  Special Address:    

“Reflections & Prognosis – A VFX Studio Head’s Views”

 Mr Luke Groves    

Head of Studio, Toronto

 

2030 – 2115 hrs Plenary Session 12: The Big Questions – Shifting Sands & Recipes    

As a publisher of worldwide AVGC news,  a participant in most of the world’s leading market places and conferences and as the Co-Chairman of SIGGRAPH Asia 2020, Dan is going to reflect upon the major upheavals of the present times and talk about what he sees are the directions in which the different verticals of the industry are adapting and changing.
  Special Address Mr Dan Sarto    

Co-Founder & Publisher, Animation World Network (AWN), USA
End of day 2

 

Day 03: Thursday, 3 September 2020
0900 – 0955 hrs Plenary 13 A: The Journey of Digital Humans in Films    

The session will witness insightful discussion on the Journey of Digital Humans in Films and Games through the development over the years and where we stand today to what lies in the future
  Moderator Mr R K Chand    

Head of Studio Technicolor Film & Episodic VFX Mumbai, TraceVFX
  Panelist Dr Mike Seymour    

Ph.D. Researcher Lecturer Writer – Tech Specialist Digital Humans: MOTUS Lab USYD & FXguide Co-founder, Australia
    Dr Paul Debevec    

Senior Staff Scientist Google Research Adjunct Research Professor USC Computer Science & USC ICT, USA

 

0900 – 0955 hrs Plenary 13 B: Content Production – Remote Working Paradigm: Platform Play    

Global Technology firms have worked hand in hand with media companies to bring worlds together across sports, entertainment and experiences – these are no longer just enterprise production tools but give rise to a social connectivity among large communities – eSports is a great case study. 
  Panelist Ms Ann Hand    

Chairman & CEO 

Super League Gaming, USA
    Mr Sumit Grover    

Business Head – Cable Media & Entertainment – Tech Mahindra, USA

 

1005 – 1100 hrs Plenary 14 A: What is the Art of the Start-up? Ecosystem for Start-ups    

The next wave of growth will see the start-up ecosystem spawn the businesses across creativity and technology across various sectors that span and cross over outside the realm of conventional entertainment – what’s bubbling under & how to bring it to the top.
  Moderator Mr Rajesh Jog    

Managing Partner 

Nexstage Venture Advisors
  Special Address Mr Vishal Gondal    

Entrepreneur & Angel Investor Founder & CEO 

GOQii
  Panelist Mr BS Srinivas    

Secretary ABAI – GOK Centre of Excellence in Animation Visual Effects Gaming & Comics Sector, Bengaluru
    Mr. Prabir Kumar Das    

Director

Software Technology Parks of India 
    Mr Ravi Gururaj    

Founder & CEO 

QikPod 
    Ms. Salone Sehgal    

Founder Partner

Lumikai

 

1005 – 1100 hrs Plenary 14 B: Producing Games in India -State of the Art and Next Steps    

What does connectivity, bandwidth explosion and low cost of data do? It provides the perfect playground for games to become interactive across geography & genres – the platforms will give rise to a groundswell in indie development – this panel foretells the story. 
  Moderator Mr Ashish Gupta    

General Manager – Lead Games Ecosystem

Jio Platforms 
  Panelist Mr Dan Smith*    

Managing Director

Rockstar Games, India
    Mr Deepak Gurijala    

CEO & Founder 

Streetlamp Games
    Mr. Ramesh Anumukonda    

Country Manager- Unity Technologies
    Mr Roby John    

Co-founder & CEO 

Super Gaming / June Gaming 

 

1110 – 1205 hrs Plenary 15 A: New Approaches in Licensing and Merchandising – Franchise 360°    

The birth of modern retail and the way brands create activation combined with the e-Shopping becoming ubiquitous during the lockdown – means L&M is now a 2-way street – merchandise need not follow successful shows – it could happen the other way around. 
  Moderator Mr Nitin Kalra    

Regional Director – India, SAARC & MENA Animation International, India

              
  Panelist Mr. Jaineel Aga    

Founder and CEO 

Planet Superheroes
    Mr. Muslim Kapasi    

Director 

My Baby Excel
    Ms Nannette D’Sa    

Brand Expansion Advisory Independent Director Zee Learn MT Educare Kamats Vidli Rest. Strategic Advisor Garodia Edu
    Mr. Sachin Puntambekar    

Vice President, Consumer Products

Viacom18 Media
1110 – 1205 hrs Plenary 15 B: Kids Content – Original Content: India Stories on the Global Stage    

Indian broadcasting has come a long way since the dedicated channels for kids came in less than 2 decades ago. The original content on these channels have also seen a great transformation and Indian creator and producers have maximized every opportunity they got to make their shows stand shoulder to shoulder against those from overseas made at much higher costs. With the advent of new technologies, platforms, production methodologies, etc the consumer can expect a lot more. Hear what the experts say is the scope for original IP to take wing.
  Moderator Mr P Jayakumar    

CEO, TOONZ Media Group
  Panelist Mr Ashish Kulkarni    

Founder & CEO 

Punnaryug Artvision
    Mr Devdatta D Potnis    

SVP – Revenue & Corporate Strategy

Cosmos-Maya
    Mr Munjal Shroff    

Director & COO 

Graphiti
    Mr Rajiv Chilaka    

Founder & CEO

Green Gold Animation
    Mr Tejonidhi Bhandare    

COO

Reliance Animation
1215 – 1315 hrs Plenary 16: The Power of Consumer Insights in Content Creation –     

Outside & In: Approaches to Development
  Moderator Ms Kiran Prasad    

Head of Production MPC Film Bangalore
  Address Mr Alex Rapley    

Client Services Manager Kids Insights & parents Insights
    Ms. Leena Lele Dutta    

Business Head

Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre
1330 – 1400 hrs Plenary 17: History & Future of Digital Humans in India
  Presentation by Mr Anant Haldia    

Founder / Director 

I-C-E Studios

 

1415 – 1515 hrs Plenary 18 A: Styling Local IP for Global Markets – Conversations with the Gurus    

The session will focus on how local stories and IPs can be made for global audiences: Insights from Shuzo John Shiota of New Age Anime Powerhouse Polygon Pictures, Japan in conversation with Award winning Indian Film makers E Suresh, Studio Eeksaurus
  Panelist Mr E Suresh    

Director & Founder Studio 

EEKSAURUS Productions 
    Mr Shuzo John Shiota    

President & CEO Polygon Pictures Japan

 

1415 – 1515 hrs Plenary 18 B: VFX at Hyper Scale – India Makes it Mark Globally – What Lies Ahead?    

A significant revenue driver of India’s AVGC sector comes from the amazing big-ticket work done by visual effects studios for the global majors as well as for Indian blockbusters. This panel comprises of the strategists who lead the sector and will explore “what’s next” after this ‘crazy abnormal’!
  Moderator Ms Kranti Sarma    

Head of Studio Film & Episodic Visual Effects (FEV), Technicolor India 
  Panelist Mr Grib Chandran    

Head of Production

Redefine
    Mr Mike Yatham    

CEO & Managing Director 

RotoMaker
    Mr Pete Draper    

Division Head & Chief Technical Director 

Makuta VFX
    Mr Saurabh Dalmiya    

Head of Business Development

Anibrain
1530 – 1625 hrs Plenary 19: XR Goes Mainstream: Many Facets of XR
  Moderator Mr Ninad Chhaya    

Co-Founder and COO 

GoPhygital    
  Panelist Mr Arnav Neel Ghosh    

Former Managing Director 

Blippar India
    Mr Hemanth Satyanarayan     

Founder & CEO

Imaginate
    Mr Krupalu Mehta    

Parallalax
    Mr Pankaj Manchanda *    

Founder 

Augtraveler 
    Mr Rajat Ojha    

Founder & CEO 

Gamitronics

 

1635 – 1730 hrs Plenary 20 A: Trends in Kids Content and Consumption    

The session will discuss, in given new normal situation, what’s the outlook for the Kids Programmes viewership and how do the leading broadcasters think it will change in the near future.
  Moderator Mr Bharath Laxmipati     

Senior Vice President 

Green Gold Animation 
  Panelist Mr Abhishek Dutta     

Network Head

Cartoon Network & Pogo South Asia Turner Plenary & Warner Media
    Mr Sujoy Roy Bardhan    

Head of Marketing and OAP Promotions, Sony YAY
    Mr Uttam Pal Singh     

Head 

Discovery Kids Discovery Communications
1635 – 1700 hrs Plenary 20 B: The Future of Games – A strategic view for 2020-2025: Opportunity to Leverage Games for Social Connectivity Interactivity and New Media Monetization
  Special Address Mr Rajan Navani     

Chairman CII India@75 Council and Vice Chairman & Managing Director 

JetLine Group of Companies

 

1710-1735 hrs Plenary 20 C: The Value chain and Development of the Games Ecosystem
  Special Address Mr Nitish Mittersain    

CEO & Founder 

Nazara Technologies

 

1830 – 1930 hrs Plenary 21 A: The Studio at Home – Working remotely in this COVID scenario – Future of Distributed Production
  Moderator Mr Shajy Thomas     

Head of Technology, Mpc Film, Mrx, MPC Episodic
  Panelist Mr Andrew Waite Brown     

EMEA Regional Director, Teradici
    Mr Kumar Chandrasekaran     

Head of Production Technicolor Animation &Games 
    Mr Samit Shetty     

Technical Solutions Manager Autodesk M&E
    Mr Viral Thakkar     

Creative Director / VFX Supervisor, Redifine 
1900 – 2000 hrs Plenary 21 B: Indian Indie Shorts – The New Force?
  Moderator Mr E. Suresh     

Director & Founder Studio EEKSAURUS Productions 
  Panelist Mr Bimal Poddar     

Independent Film Maker 
    Mr Prosenjit Ganguly    

Animation Film Designer 
    Mr Saameer Mody     

Managing Director Pocket films 
    Mr Upamanyu Bhattacharyya     

Co-Founder Ghost Animation Studios

 

2015 – 2115 hrs Plenary Session 22: Creating In-Camera VFX with Real-Time Workflows    

This session will cover advancements in “in-camera visual effects” and how this technique is changing the film and TV industry. With software developments in real-time game engines combined with hardware developments in GPUs and on-set video equipment filmmakers can now capture final pixel visual effects while still on set – enabling new levels of creative collaboration and efficiency during principal photography. These new developments allow changes to digital scenes even those at final pixel quality to be seen instantly on high-resolution LED walls – an exponential degree of time savings over a traditional CG rendering workflow. This is crucial as there is a huge demand for more original film and TV content and studios must find a way to efficiently scale production and post-production while maintaining high quality and creative intent
  Special Address Mr David Morin    

Epic Games Industry Manager M&E & Executive Director 

Academy Software Foundation USA
2130 – 2230 hrs Plenary Session 23: Disney’s Mira Royal Detective: A Truly Global Animated Collaboration    

Apart from the quest of Indian studios to tell the great stories from India through animation, this session is bound to delight creators of original content. Wild Canary, The Walt Disney Company and Technicolor A&G have partnered to produce a wonderful series with an Indian character “MIRA” Hear how this creative combine has demonstrated the power of teamwork in bringing about such a wonderful show first-hand from the creators in all three companies!
  Moderator Ms Sascha Paladino     

Executive Producer

Wild Canary, USA 
  Panelist Ms Audrey Ford     

Line Producer, Wild Canary, USA
    Ms Diane Ikemiyashiro     

Vice President, Current Series / Original Programming Disney Junior, USA
    Ms Dorothea Gerassimova     

Art Director, Wild Canary, USA
    Mr Leon Christian     

Animation Director, 

Technicolor Animation & Games
    Mr Manoj Menon     

Art Director, Technicolor Animation & Games
    Ms Sue Perotto     

Supervising Director, Wild Canary, USA
End of Day 03
  Day 04: Friday 4 September 2020
  1000-1130 hrs Plenary 24 – Business Session: Future Thought – AVGC & The Entertainment Industry    

AVGC has hitherto been considered a content creator for specific genres that creates either cartoons, comic books and games or movies as one or the other means of storytelling. CII Media and Entertainment’s new committee of industry leaders are invited to participate in a round table discussion on how the AVGC technologies have great import and opportunity across all segments of media and entertainment which are being affected by and providing impetus across the board to all forms of visual imagery.
    Moderator Mr Biren Ghose     

Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head – Technicolor India
    Panelist Mr Blaise Fernandes    

President – The Indian Music Industry
      Mr Gaurav Gandhi    

Director & Country General Manager 

Amazon Prime Video
      Mr Karan Bedi    

CEO, 

MX player
      Mr. Manish Vyas    

President Communications Media & Entertainment Business & The CEO Network Services

Tech Mahindra Technology 
      Mr Punit Misra    

CEO- Domestic Broadcast 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
      Mr SivaKumar Sundaram    

Chairman Executive Committee 

Bennett Coleman
      Mr Shridhar Rajgopal    

Managing Director, Accenture Interactive
  1145 – 1315 hrs Plenary 25 A: The Future of AVGC – Through the Lens of Experience    

This is the who’s who of this industry – executives and leaders who have soldiered to take the Indian industry to global eminence over the past two decades. This panel will leverage their experience & [provide fresh perspectives about what they see as the next triggers for growth and opportunity.
    Moderator Mr Rajesh R. Turakhia    

Founder & Director, Frameboxx 
    Panelist Mr Ashish Kulkarni    

Founder & CEO, Punnaryug Artvision 
      Mr A K Madhavan    

Founder & CEO, Assemblage
      Mr Biren Ghose    

Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head, Technicolor India
      Mr Ketan Mehta*     

Founder, Cosmos Maya
      Mr Kireet Khurana    

Indian Filmmaker Storyteller & Ad-film Director & Founder Director, Climb Media (I) Pvt Limited
      Mr Merzin Tavaria    

Creative Director & General Manager

DNEG | Co-founder, Prime Focus
      Mr Munjal Shroff    

Director & COO, Graphiti
      Mr Nitish Mittersain    

CEO & Founder, Nazara Technologies
      Mr P Jayakumar    

CEO TOONZ, Media Group
      Mr Rajiv Chilaka    

Founder & Managing Director, Green Gold Animation
      Mr Manvendra Shukul *    

CEO, Lakshya Digital
1145-1245 hrs Plenary 25 B: Emerging Talent Scenarios in New Abnormal    

Given the disruption in the AVGC industry, talent has been challenged to continue AVGC production in the most unusual circumstances. A highly interactive and iterative industry that needs a collaborative space has been scattered into 100’s of homes and have AHD to continue business as usual. The industry’s top people managers talent managers reflect on this paradigm and the consequences and emerging trends in future talent hiring, training and engagement.
  Moderator Ms Kranti Sarma    

Head of Studio Film & Episodic Visual Effects (FEV), Technicolor India 
  Panelist Ms Delna Dhamodiwala     

Head of HR & Talent Acquisition- DNEG 
    Mr Jimmy Kuriakose    

Head HR, Technicolor
    Mr. Maurice Patel    

Senior Director, Industry Strategy & Marketing – M&E

Autodesk
    Mr Saurabh Dalmiya    

Head of Business Development 

Anibrain
1430-1530 hrs Plenary 26: Powering the AVGC Industry    

AVGC industries embrace new technologies and computing power which changes annually & have gone beyond conventional media and entertainment boundaries to become ubiquitous as communications methodologies and platforms for education, health care, aerospace and a variety of other industries that increasingly need simulation and imagery. STPI has a plethora of centers of excellence fueled through Government patronage and which will fuse convergence between new smart tech IOT, AI, AR, VR, XR, etc. & the traditional media industries leading to new outcomes.
  Moderator Mr Subodh Sachan    

Director Software Technology Park of India, Meity and Managing Director & CEO AIC STPI-NEXT Initiatives
  Special Address Mr. Rajiv Kumar *    

Joint Secretary

Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology
  Address Dr. Omkar Rai    

Director General 

Software Technology Park of India 

 

1700 – 1745 hrs VALEDICTORY: CII SummitFX 2020 – Global AVGC Summit
  Opening Remarks  Mr Chandrajit Banerjee     

Director General Confederation of Indian Industry
  Keynote Address by Chief Guest Mr Piyush Goyal     

Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industry and Railways 
  Brief Interaction with Minister  Mr K Madhavan    

Chairman CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Managing Director 

Star India Pvt Limited & Disney India

Mr Biren Ghose 

Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head – Technicolor India
  Close
End of the Summit

 