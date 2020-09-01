Here’s the agenda of Summit FX 2020

Global AVGC Summit: Innovation | Accelerate | Transform
1 – 4 September 2020
Programme :-
|Day 01: Tuesday, 1 September 2020
|11:15 – 11:45 hrs
|Inaugural Session
|Welcome Remarks
|Mr Chandrajit Banerjee
Director General
Confederation of Indian Industry
|Special Address
|Mr Amit Khare
Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Department of Higher Education
Ministry of Education
Government of India
|Brief Interaction with Hon’ble Minister & Secretary
|Mr K Madhavan
Chairman, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Managing Director
Star India Pvt Limited & Disney India
|Mr Siddharth Roy Kapur
Co-Chairman CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Managing Director
Roy Kapur Films
|Mr Biren Ghose
Vice Chair, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head
Technicolor India
|Inaugural close
|1530 – 1930 hrs
|BUYER – SELLER Meet
|16:00 – 17:00 hrs
|Plenary 1: New Paradigm in Content Creation
Join Mr Mr Quentin Staes-Polet GM – India and SEA Epic Games, Singapore and Ms Sallyann Houghton Epic Games London Innovation Lab, UK for a an insightful session on which new technologies will drive the artistry and the paradigm shift in content creation
As the new technology drives artistry to unprecedented levels that go beyond the camera, we see storytelling making the abstract real – The speaker will tell us what the future holds for “films of the future”
|Moderator
|Mr Quentin Staes-Polet
GM – India and SEA Epic Games, Singapore
|Address
|Ms Sallyann Houghton
Epic Games London Innovation Lab, UK
|1715 –
1815 hrs
|Plenary 2: Mounting the VFX Blockbusters
With growing appetite for VFX among audiences, the panel will look at addressing various myths around mounting VFX Blockbusters from script to screen. What should be the do’s and don’ts that a Writer / Screenplay Writer / Director and Producer keep in mind while envisioning a VFX extravaganza on the Screens of Ttday and tomorrow?
|Moderator
|Mr Sidharth Jain
Founder – The Story Ink (TSI)
|Panelist
|Mr Biju Dhanapalan
VFX Supervisor
|Mr Murali Manohar Reddy
VFX Supervisor
Firefl`y Creative Studio
|Mr Prasad Sutar
Co-Founder & Creative Head
NY VFXWAALA
|2030 – 2130 hrs
|Plenary Session 3: Creating Iconic Imagery
In 1917 won the Oscar for Outstanding VFX and MPC’s Mr Guillaume Rocheron was the proud recipient for this pioneering work with Director Sam Mendes and the legendary Roger Deakins who also got his Oscar for the same film for Best Cinematographer – this session is the story of this innovative movie.
|Keynote address
|Mr Guillaume Rocheron
Senior VFX Supervisor MPC Film Academy Award Winner for ‘1917’ USA MPC Film
|Day 02: Wednesday, 2 September 2020
|1030 – 1130 hrs
|Plenary 4: Promoting Skills & Entrepreneurship
Talent is the ultimate driver of the AVGC industry. Even with the massive technology and tools sets its ultimately human creativity and artistry that matters. The future of work is rapidly changing, and new curriculum and learnings inform the next wave of content and platforms. This panel will explore that paradigms!
|Moderator
|Mr B S Srinivas
Secretary ABAI – GOK Centre of Excellence in Animation Visual Effects Gaming & Comics Sector, Bengaluru
|Special address
|Mr Atul Kumar Tiwari
Additional Secretary
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
|Panelist
|Dr Anuj Kacker
President and Executive Director
Aptech Ltd
|Ms Grace Marin
Managing Director Experience Transformation Extended Reality lead Accenture Interactive
Advanced Technology Centre, India
|Mr Rajesh R. Turakhia
Founder & Director
Frameboxx
|Mr Srikant Sinha
CEO
Telangana Academy of Skill & Knowledge
|1145 – 1230 hrs
|Special Plenary 5: Future of Karnataka as an AVGC Hub
The session focus is on envisioning the future of AVGC from the perspective of a State Government that recognizes the huge opportunity of this sector as an employment and revenue generator.
|Moderator
|Mr Biren Ghose
Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head
Technicolor India
|Keynote Address
|Shri Jagadish Shettar
Hon’ble Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries Government of Karnataka
|1245 – 1345 hrs
|Plenary 6: State Governments – Quest for Inclusive Economic Growth in AVGC sector
The session focuses on building a National agenda – the call for a National policy and the harmonizing of the state governments who have recognized and embarked on policy initiatives to grow the AVGC opportunity.
|Moderator
|Mr Ashish Kulkarni
Founder & CEO, Punnaryug Artvision
|Special Address
|Ms T C A Kalyani
Joint Secretary (Films)
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
|Panelist
|Dr. E V Ramana Reddy
Additional Chief Secretary – Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology
Government of Karnataka
|Mr Jayesh Ranjan
Principal Secretary – Industries & Commerce
Government of Telangana
|1400 – 1500 hrs
|Plenary 7: Virtual Production – The New World of Film Making
Game engine technologies and AVGC sciences will be deployed in conventional live action television and movies – “what’s driving this change.”.
|Moderator
|Mr Quentin Staes-Polet
General Manager, India and SEA
Epic Games, Singapore
|Panelist
|Mr Siddharth Roy Kapur
Co-Chairman CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Founder & Managing Director
Roy Kapur Films
|Mr Gokulraj Baskar
Indian Film Director, Creative Director & VFX Supervisor
|Mr Sandeep Kamal
Creative Director & VFX Supervisor
Limitless Studio
|Mr Srinivas Mohan
VFX Supervisor founder and CEO
Indian Artists Computer Graphics
|1515 – 1600 hrs
|Special Plenary 8: Opportunities in Punjab for AVGC sector
Development of AVGC industry for content creation brings socio economic development. In this session, the Keynote address will be on how Punjab is seeing a new green revolution in creative technologies.
|Moderator
|Mr A K Madhavan
Founder & CEO Assemblage
|Keynote Address
|Shri Manish Tewari
Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha
|1630 – 1730 hrs
|Plenary 9 A: Raising the Bar for Indian VFX
Where does the requirement of VFX as part of storytelling stand in the Indian context as compared to other parts of the world? The session will discuss if the capabilities of Indian VFX Studios have been utilized to its fullest for local shows?
|Moderator
|Mr R K Chand
Head of Studio Technicolor Film &
Episodic VFX Mumbai
TraceVFX
|Panelist
|Mr Jesh Krishnamurthy
CEO & Founder
Anibrain
|Mr Keitan Yadav
Chief Operation Officer & VFX Producer
Redchillies VFX & Redchillies Color
|Mr Rajarajan Ramakrishnan
Head of Creative Operations |FEV| | MPC Film | MRX|
Technicolor India
|Mr Samir Hoon
Director Visual Effects – APAC
Netflix
|Mr. Viral Thakkar
Creative Director / VFX Supervisor
Redefine
|1630 – 1730 hrs
|Plenary 9 B: XR – Emerging Technologies – AR/VR
|Moderator
|Mr Arvind Neelakantan
Head of Unity Evangelism in India
|Panelist
|Mr Chaitanya Chinchlikar
Vice President
Whistling Woods
|Mr T C Indraneel Guha
Head of Studio
The Mill Bangalore
|Presentation by
|Mr Suhas Pingat
Field Marketing Manager, Precision Workstations
Dell Technologies
|1800 – 1900 hrs
|Plenary 10: Breaking New Ground – Women in AVGC
Diversity and Inclusion are more than buzzwords – India lags the developed AVGC economies in tapping into the latent talent & bringing more women into AVGC – Solutions?
|Moderator
|Ms Kranti Sarma
Head of Studio Film & Episodic Visual Effects (FEV) Technicolor India
|Panelist
|Mr Biren Ghose
Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment & Country Head Technicolor India
|Ms Margaret Dean
Supervising Producer – Rooster Teeth, Head of Studio – Crunchyroll and President – Women in Animation USA
|Ms Payal Dani
Head of Creative Operations
MPC Film
|Ms. Sherri Bharda
Manager VFX | International Origins – India Netflix
|1930 – 2015 hrs
|Plenary 11: Reflections & Prognosis – A VFX Studio Head’s Views
Luke Groves is the amazing head of MrXvfx, one of the world’s leading VFX studios whose journey through creative production lead to working on The Shape of Water – the Oscar winning movie in 2018 directed by the famous Guillermo del Toro Gómez – he sets up how to make such amazing movies simplifying a complex production dynamic.
|Special Address:
“Reflections & Prognosis – A VFX Studio Head’s Views”
|Mr Luke Groves
Head of Studio, Toronto
|2030 – 2115 hrs
|Plenary Session 12: The Big Questions – Shifting Sands & Recipes
As a publisher of worldwide AVGC news, a participant in most of the world’s leading market places and conferences and as the Co-Chairman of SIGGRAPH Asia 2020, Dan is going to reflect upon the major upheavals of the present times and talk about what he sees are the directions in which the different verticals of the industry are adapting and changing.
|Special Address
|Mr Dan Sarto
Co-Founder & Publisher, Animation World Network (AWN), USA
|End of day 2
|Day 03: Thursday, 3 September 2020
|0900 – 0955 hrs
|Plenary 13 A: The Journey of Digital Humans in Films
The session will witness insightful discussion on the Journey of Digital Humans in Films and Games through the development over the years and where we stand today to what lies in the future
|Moderator
|Mr R K Chand
Head of Studio Technicolor Film & Episodic VFX Mumbai, TraceVFX
|Panelist
|Dr Mike Seymour
Ph.D. Researcher Lecturer Writer – Tech Specialist Digital Humans: MOTUS Lab USYD & FXguide Co-founder, Australia
|Dr Paul Debevec
Senior Staff Scientist Google Research Adjunct Research Professor USC Computer Science & USC ICT, USA
|0900 – 0955 hrs
|Plenary 13 B: Content Production – Remote Working Paradigm: Platform Play
Global Technology firms have worked hand in hand with media companies to bring worlds together across sports, entertainment and experiences – these are no longer just enterprise production tools but give rise to a social connectivity among large communities – eSports is a great case study.
|Panelist
|Ms Ann Hand
Chairman & CEO
Super League Gaming, USA
|Mr Sumit Grover
Business Head – Cable Media & Entertainment – Tech Mahindra, USA
|1005 – 1100 hrs
|Plenary 14 A: What is the Art of the Start-up? Ecosystem for Start-ups
The next wave of growth will see the start-up ecosystem spawn the businesses across creativity and technology across various sectors that span and cross over outside the realm of conventional entertainment – what’s bubbling under & how to bring it to the top.
|Moderator
|Mr Rajesh Jog
Managing Partner
Nexstage Venture Advisors
|Special Address
|Mr Vishal Gondal
Entrepreneur & Angel Investor Founder & CEO
GOQii
|Panelist
|Mr BS Srinivas
Secretary ABAI – GOK Centre of Excellence in Animation Visual Effects Gaming & Comics Sector, Bengaluru
|Mr. Prabir Kumar Das
Director
Software Technology Parks of India
|Mr Ravi Gururaj
Founder & CEO
QikPod
|Ms. Salone Sehgal
Founder Partner
Lumikai
|1005 – 1100 hrs
|Plenary 14 B: Producing Games in India -State of the Art and Next Steps
What does connectivity, bandwidth explosion and low cost of data do? It provides the perfect playground for games to become interactive across geography & genres – the platforms will give rise to a groundswell in indie development – this panel foretells the story.
|Moderator
|Mr Ashish Gupta
General Manager – Lead Games Ecosystem
Jio Platforms
|Panelist
|Mr Dan Smith*
Managing Director
Rockstar Games, India
|Mr Deepak Gurijala
CEO & Founder
Streetlamp Games
|Mr. Ramesh Anumukonda
Country Manager- Unity Technologies
|Mr Roby John
Co-founder & CEO
Super Gaming / June Gaming
|1110 – 1205 hrs
|Plenary 15 A: New Approaches in Licensing and Merchandising – Franchise 360°
The birth of modern retail and the way brands create activation combined with the e-Shopping becoming ubiquitous during the lockdown – means L&M is now a 2-way street – merchandise need not follow successful shows – it could happen the other way around.
|Moderator
|Mr Nitin Kalra
Regional Director – India, SAARC & MENA Animation International, India
|Panelist
|Mr. Jaineel Aga
Founder and CEO
Planet Superheroes
|Mr. Muslim Kapasi
Director
My Baby Excel
|Ms Nannette D’Sa
Brand Expansion Advisory Independent Director Zee Learn MT Educare Kamats Vidli Rest. Strategic Advisor Garodia Edu
|Mr. Sachin Puntambekar
Vice President, Consumer Products
Viacom18 Media
|1110 – 1205 hrs
|Plenary 15 B: Kids Content – Original Content: India Stories on the Global Stage
Indian broadcasting has come a long way since the dedicated channels for kids came in less than 2 decades ago. The original content on these channels have also seen a great transformation and Indian creator and producers have maximized every opportunity they got to make their shows stand shoulder to shoulder against those from overseas made at much higher costs. With the advent of new technologies, platforms, production methodologies, etc the consumer can expect a lot more. Hear what the experts say is the scope for original IP to take wing.
|Moderator
|Mr P Jayakumar
CEO, TOONZ Media Group
|Panelist
|Mr Ashish Kulkarni
Founder & CEO
Punnaryug Artvision
|Mr Devdatta D Potnis
SVP – Revenue & Corporate Strategy
Cosmos-Maya
|Mr Munjal Shroff
Director & COO
Graphiti
|Mr Rajiv Chilaka
Founder & CEO
Green Gold Animation
|Mr Tejonidhi Bhandare
COO
Reliance Animation
|1215 – 1315 hrs
|Plenary 16: The Power of Consumer Insights in Content Creation –
Outside & In: Approaches to Development
|Moderator
|Ms Kiran Prasad
Head of Production MPC Film Bangalore
|Address
|Mr Alex Rapley
Client Services Manager Kids Insights & parents Insights
|Ms. Leena Lele Dutta
Business Head
Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre
|1330 – 1400 hrs
|Plenary 17: History & Future of Digital Humans in India
|Presentation by
|Mr Anant Haldia
Founder / Director
I-C-E Studios
|1415 – 1515 hrs
|Plenary 18 A: Styling Local IP for Global Markets – Conversations with the Gurus
The session will focus on how local stories and IPs can be made for global audiences: Insights from Shuzo John Shiota of New Age Anime Powerhouse Polygon Pictures, Japan in conversation with Award winning Indian Film makers E Suresh, Studio Eeksaurus
|Panelist
|Mr E Suresh
Director & Founder Studio
EEKSAURUS Productions
|Mr Shuzo John Shiota
President & CEO Polygon Pictures Japan
|1415 – 1515 hrs
|Plenary 18 B: VFX at Hyper Scale – India Makes it Mark Globally – What Lies Ahead?
A significant revenue driver of India’s AVGC sector comes from the amazing big-ticket work done by visual effects studios for the global majors as well as for Indian blockbusters. This panel comprises of the strategists who lead the sector and will explore “what’s next” after this ‘crazy abnormal’!
|Moderator
|Ms Kranti Sarma
Head of Studio Film & Episodic Visual Effects (FEV), Technicolor India
|Panelist
|Mr Grib Chandran
Head of Production
Redefine
|Mr Mike Yatham
CEO & Managing Director
RotoMaker
|Mr Pete Draper
Division Head & Chief Technical Director
Makuta VFX
|Mr Saurabh Dalmiya
Head of Business Development
Anibrain
|1530 – 1625 hrs
|Plenary 19: XR Goes Mainstream: Many Facets of XR
|Moderator
|Mr Ninad Chhaya
Co-Founder and COO
GoPhygital
|Panelist
|Mr Arnav Neel Ghosh
Former Managing Director
Blippar India
|Mr Hemanth Satyanarayan
Founder & CEO
Imaginate
|Mr Krupalu Mehta
Parallalax
|Mr Pankaj Manchanda *
Founder
Augtraveler
|Mr Rajat Ojha
Founder & CEO
Gamitronics
|1635 – 1730 hrs
|Plenary 20 A: Trends in Kids Content and Consumption
The session will discuss, in given new normal situation, what’s the outlook for the Kids Programmes viewership and how do the leading broadcasters think it will change in the near future.
|Moderator
|Mr Bharath Laxmipati
Senior Vice President
Green Gold Animation
|Panelist
|Mr Abhishek Dutta
Network Head
Cartoon Network & Pogo South Asia Turner Plenary & Warner Media
|Mr Sujoy Roy Bardhan
Head of Marketing and OAP Promotions, Sony YAY
|Mr Uttam Pal Singh
Head
Discovery Kids Discovery Communications
|1635 – 1700 hrs
|Plenary 20 B: The Future of Games – A strategic view for 2020-2025: Opportunity to Leverage Games for Social Connectivity Interactivity and New Media Monetization
|Special Address
|Mr Rajan Navani
Chairman CII India@75 Council and Vice Chairman & Managing Director
JetLine Group of Companies
|1710-1735 hrs
|Plenary 20 C: The Value chain and Development of the Games Ecosystem
|Special Address
|Mr Nitish Mittersain
CEO & Founder
Nazara Technologies
|1830 – 1930 hrs
|Plenary 21 A: The Studio at Home – Working remotely in this COVID scenario – Future of Distributed Production
|Moderator
|Mr Shajy Thomas
Head of Technology, Mpc Film, Mrx, MPC Episodic
|Panelist
|Mr Andrew Waite Brown
EMEA Regional Director, Teradici
|Mr Kumar Chandrasekaran
Head of Production Technicolor Animation &Games
|Mr Samit Shetty
Technical Solutions Manager Autodesk M&E
|Mr Viral Thakkar
Creative Director / VFX Supervisor, Redifine
|1900 – 2000 hrs
|Plenary 21 B: Indian Indie Shorts – The New Force?
|Moderator
|Mr E. Suresh
Director & Founder Studio EEKSAURUS Productions
|Panelist
|Mr Bimal Poddar
Independent Film Maker
|Mr Prosenjit Ganguly
Animation Film Designer
|Mr Saameer Mody
Managing Director Pocket films
|Mr Upamanyu Bhattacharyya
Co-Founder Ghost Animation Studios
|2015 – 2115 hrs
|Plenary Session 22: Creating In-Camera VFX with Real-Time Workflows
This session will cover advancements in “in-camera visual effects” and how this technique is changing the film and TV industry. With software developments in real-time game engines combined with hardware developments in GPUs and on-set video equipment filmmakers can now capture final pixel visual effects while still on set – enabling new levels of creative collaboration and efficiency during principal photography. These new developments allow changes to digital scenes even those at final pixel quality to be seen instantly on high-resolution LED walls – an exponential degree of time savings over a traditional CG rendering workflow. This is crucial as there is a huge demand for more original film and TV content and studios must find a way to efficiently scale production and post-production while maintaining high quality and creative intent
|Special Address
|Mr David Morin
Epic Games Industry Manager M&E & Executive Director
Academy Software Foundation USA
|2130 – 2230 hrs
|Plenary Session 23: Disney’s Mira Royal Detective: A Truly Global Animated Collaboration
Apart from the quest of Indian studios to tell the great stories from India through animation, this session is bound to delight creators of original content. Wild Canary, The Walt Disney Company and Technicolor A&G have partnered to produce a wonderful series with an Indian character “MIRA” Hear how this creative combine has demonstrated the power of teamwork in bringing about such a wonderful show first-hand from the creators in all three companies!
|Moderator
|Ms Sascha Paladino
Executive Producer
Wild Canary, USA
|Panelist
|Ms Audrey Ford
Line Producer, Wild Canary, USA
|Ms Diane Ikemiyashiro
Vice President, Current Series / Original Programming Disney Junior, USA
|Ms Dorothea Gerassimova
Art Director, Wild Canary, USA
|Mr Leon Christian
Animation Director,
Technicolor Animation & Games
|Mr Manoj Menon
Art Director, Technicolor Animation & Games
|Ms Sue Perotto
Supervising Director, Wild Canary, USA
|End of Day 03
|Day 04: Friday 4 September 2020
|1000-1130 hrs
|Plenary 24 – Business Session: Future Thought – AVGC & The Entertainment Industry
AVGC has hitherto been considered a content creator for specific genres that creates either cartoons, comic books and games or movies as one or the other means of storytelling. CII Media and Entertainment’s new committee of industry leaders are invited to participate in a round table discussion on how the AVGC technologies have great import and opportunity across all segments of media and entertainment which are being affected by and providing impetus across the board to all forms of visual imagery.
|Moderator
|Mr Biren Ghose
Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head – Technicolor India
|Panelist
|Mr Blaise Fernandes
President – The Indian Music Industry
|Mr Gaurav Gandhi
Director & Country General Manager
Amazon Prime Video
|Mr Karan Bedi
CEO,
MX player
|Mr. Manish Vyas
President Communications Media & Entertainment Business & The CEO Network Services
Tech Mahindra Technology
|Mr Punit Misra
CEO- Domestic Broadcast
Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|Mr SivaKumar Sundaram
Chairman Executive Committee
Bennett Coleman
|Mr Shridhar Rajgopal
Managing Director, Accenture Interactive
|1145 – 1315 hrs
|Plenary 25 A: The Future of AVGC – Through the Lens of Experience
This is the who’s who of this industry – executives and leaders who have soldiered to take the Indian industry to global eminence over the past two decades. This panel will leverage their experience & [provide fresh perspectives about what they see as the next triggers for growth and opportunity.
|Moderator
|Mr Rajesh R. Turakhia
Founder & Director, Frameboxx
|Panelist
|Mr Ashish Kulkarni
Founder & CEO, Punnaryug Artvision
|Mr A K Madhavan
Founder & CEO, Assemblage
|Mr Biren Ghose
Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head, Technicolor India
|Mr Ketan Mehta*
Founder, Cosmos Maya
|Mr Kireet Khurana
Indian Filmmaker Storyteller & Ad-film Director & Founder Director, Climb Media (I) Pvt Limited
|Mr Merzin Tavaria
Creative Director & General Manager
DNEG | Co-founder, Prime Focus
|Mr Munjal Shroff
Director & COO, Graphiti
|Mr Nitish Mittersain
CEO & Founder, Nazara Technologies
|Mr P Jayakumar
CEO TOONZ, Media Group
|Mr Rajiv Chilaka
Founder & Managing Director, Green Gold Animation
|Mr Manvendra Shukul *
CEO, Lakshya Digital
|1145-1245 hrs
|Plenary 25 B: Emerging Talent Scenarios in New Abnormal
Given the disruption in the AVGC industry, talent has been challenged to continue AVGC production in the most unusual circumstances. A highly interactive and iterative industry that needs a collaborative space has been scattered into 100’s of homes and have AHD to continue business as usual. The industry’s top people managers talent managers reflect on this paradigm and the consequences and emerging trends in future talent hiring, training and engagement.
|Moderator
|Ms Kranti Sarma
Head of Studio Film & Episodic Visual Effects (FEV), Technicolor India
|Panelist
|Ms Delna Dhamodiwala
Head of HR & Talent Acquisition- DNEG
|Mr Jimmy Kuriakose
Head HR, Technicolor
|Mr. Maurice Patel
Senior Director, Industry Strategy & Marketing – M&E
Autodesk
|Mr Saurabh Dalmiya
Head of Business Development
Anibrain
|1430-1530 hrs
|Plenary 26: Powering the AVGC Industry
AVGC industries embrace new technologies and computing power which changes annually & have gone beyond conventional media and entertainment boundaries to become ubiquitous as communications methodologies and platforms for education, health care, aerospace and a variety of other industries that increasingly need simulation and imagery. STPI has a plethora of centers of excellence fueled through Government patronage and which will fuse convergence between new smart tech IOT, AI, AR, VR, XR, etc. & the traditional media industries leading to new outcomes.
|Moderator
|Mr Subodh Sachan
Director Software Technology Park of India, Meity and Managing Director & CEO AIC STPI-NEXT Initiatives
|Special Address
|Mr. Rajiv Kumar *
Joint Secretary
Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology
|Address
|Dr. Omkar Rai
Director General
Software Technology Park of India
|1700 – 1745 hrs
|VALEDICTORY: CII SummitFX 2020 – Global AVGC Summit
|Opening Remarks
|Mr Chandrajit Banerjee
Director General Confederation of Indian Industry
|Keynote Address by Chief Guest
|Mr Piyush Goyal
Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industry and Railways
|Brief Interaction with Minister
|Mr K Madhavan
Chairman CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Managing Director
Star India Pvt Limited & Disney India
Mr Biren Ghose
Vice Chair CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment and Country Head – Technicolor India
|Close
|End of the Summit