Here’s the agenda of Summit FX 2020

Plenary Session 22: Creating In-Camera VFX with Real-Time Workflows This session will cover advancements in “in-camera visual effects” and how this technique is changing the film and TV industry. With software developments in real-time game engines combined with hardware developments in GPUs and on-set video equipment filmmakers can now capture final pixel visual effects while still on set – enabling new levels of creative collaboration and efficiency during principal photography. These new developments allow changes to digital scenes even those at final pixel quality to be seen instantly on high-resolution LED walls – an exponential degree of time savings over a traditional CG rendering workflow. This is crucial as there is a huge demand for more original film and TV content and studios must find a way to efficiently scale production and post-production while maintaining high quality and creative intent