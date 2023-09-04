Visual effects and animation studio Framestore has added two seasoned VFX supervisors Francois Lambert and Jeremy Robert to its Montreal team.

The Montreal office – which has delivered Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Foundation Season 2 – welcome Lambert and Robert to their team at an exciting time. Their passion for the craft, coupled with their wealth of experience, is set to further elevate the studio’s expertise and capabilities.

Over almost three decades in the business, Lambert has contributed to film franchises including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Indiana Jones, James Bond, Star Trek, and Fast and Furious, during his tenure at ILM and more recently, DNEG. A recipient of a VES award, Lambert has also been honoured with three Emmy nominations, two additional VES nominations, and three HPA Award nominations. He has been a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) since 2017.

“I’ve always admired the work of Framestore, their attention to detail, asset builds and exceptional animation and creature work,” said Lambert. “With a reputation as a trusted client partner, solving creative challenges with the imaginative use of technology, Framestore is also known for its collaborative and supportive work culture. I’m looking forward to taking on fresh challenges and working with an ambitious team alongside visionary filmmakers to bring their stories to life.”

The other latest addition Robert, masterfully blends artistic flair and technical expertise. His portfolio boasts VFX-heavy blockbusters like Blade Runner 2049, X-Men: Apocalypse, and acclaimed episodic projects like Twin Peaks. Joining from MPC, Robert’s recent contributions shine in the captivating adaptation of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Jordan Peele’s suspense-filled Nope.

“Joining Framestore’s tightly connected community of global supervisors and specialists is really energising,” explains Robert. “The cooperation across studios brings in an exciting mix of talent and expertise creating incredible opportunities for clients. I’ve admired Framestore from afar for many years so I’m definitely ready to get started.”

Lambert and Robert arrive at a significant juncture for Framestore in Montreal. Over the last decade, the studio has combined creative talent with technical innovation to consistently deliver exceptional visual storytelling that goes beyond the brief.

Known for crafting emotionally compelling creature performances, photoreal effects and world-building environments, the Montreal studio has driven seamless VFX for Blade Runner: 2049, Top Gun: Maverick, Barbie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. The delivery of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon and the musical adventure Wonka, will mark the beginning of the studio’s next decade.

“Every artist brings a distinct set of skills and experiences that enriches the work we create, the relationships we build and the culture we foster,” explained Film and Episodic Canada MD Chloe Grysole. “Welcoming Francois and Jeremy to our Montreal team strengthens our ranks with decades of experience and insights having worked on incredibly complex and creatively challenging features. Alongside our talented teams, I can’t wait to see what they create together.”