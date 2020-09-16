Famous Studios appoints Sachin Kadbane as their new VFX Creative Director.

Mumbai-based Famous Studios recently appointed Sachin Kadbale as their new VFX Creative Director.

With over 15 years of extensive experience behind him in the field of visual effects, Sachin is all set to take the creative helm at the VFX studio. He specialises in the post production of TVCs in the Auto, F&B and Beauty sectors, and Web Series.



Famous Studios shared, “We would like to warmly Welcome Sachin Kadbane, the new Creative Director – VFX at Famous Studios. He has specialised in the post production of TVCs in the Auto, F&B and Beauty sectors, and Web Series.”



Previously he served at After Studio as commercial creative head for over 7 years. He’s worked on various reputed brands like L’Oreal, Maybelline, Mahindra, Mercedes, Sprite and Slice. He has even collaborated with Netflix as the Creative Supervisor for Sacred Games 2 and Taj Mahal.



Movements have become common in the industry as the content pipelines begin to unclog from the landscape. We’re sure the creative talents across the industry will elevate the industry to newer heights.