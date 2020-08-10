Yoshinori Ono leaves Capcom



Yoshinori Ono has announced that he will be resigning from Capcom after working for the company for almost 30 years. Ono is renowned for heading up Capcom’s fighting game side of things for a while. He announced his resignation on Twitter.

In the tweet, Ono also spoke about the challenges faced by Capcom for this year’s Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter 5 tournament, and how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected the company’s plans.

“I’ve been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times,” Ono said. “My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who’ve been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness.”

Not just games, Ono has worked on during his tenure at Capcom are Devil May Cry, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Onimusha.