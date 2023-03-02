Unity has introduced a new “decentralisation” category page in the Unity Asset Store with vetted solutions to support developers interested in technology that enables decentralisation in gaming.

Decentralisation in this context typically refers to models of ownership in games that allow players to create, earn or obtain in-game resources that they can then sell or trade.

This dedicated page on the Asset Store will help interested developers find verified solutions to manage digital assets, set up smart contracts, build on blockchain networks and more.

There are 13 new verified solutions in this category: