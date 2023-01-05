HyperX unveils new Clutch Gladiate Wired Xbox Controller and Next Generation Haste 2 Gaming Mouse at CES 2023

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP and brand leader in gaming and esports, has recently expanded its award-winning product range with the launch of its new HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired controller that aims to offer new levels of comfort, performance and control for gamers. The latest launch has been licensed by Xbox and the next-generation HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse (available in wired and wireless versions). As HyperX’s first Xbox-certified gaming controller, it will deliver ultra-comfort and precise control for extended console gaming sessions. At the same time, the new Pulsefire Haste 2 mice series offers exclusive design features to one of HyperX’s most popular gaming mice families.
Commenting on the exclusive launch, HyperX said,“CES is the perfect venue for HyperX to highlight our commitment to providing high-performance gaming products for all gamers. Whether you game on an Xbox controller or PC, HyperX brings the latest top-quality products for gamers with immersive and engaging gaming, wireless freedom, convenience, and customization.”
HyperX intends to showcase the latest HyperX products at CES 2023 during the Pepcom Digital Experience. The HyperX demo suite will be launched at the Venetian Hotel (Venetian Tower #29-111) from 4January to 6January. Here are more details about the products:
HyperX Clutch Gladiate Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox: HyperX has designed the new Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox players to enhance their gaming experience and maximize performance. The Xbox controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to suit different ways gamers play. Besides, the powerful dual rumble motors add immersive and intuitive force feedback cues. With the support of textured grips, Clutch Gladiate provides a comfortable, secure grasp of the controller, followed by featuring a 3.5mm stereo jack to connect to a wired headset easily.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse that weighs 53g1 showcases an ultra-lightweight shell design enabling fast movements. This full-featured mouse offers 8000Hz polling rates and delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high-precision HyperX 26K Sensor and native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. The mouse also utilizes the durable and responsive HyperX Switch facilitating 100 million clicks. Moreover, the combined forces of the flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin-grade PTFE skates provide gamers with an easy and smooth glide. Interestingly, the Pulsefire Haste 2 can be customized with HyperX NGENUITY software, allowing users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting2, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. The latest wired gaming mouse will be available in black and white colourways.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse: Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse, available in black and white colour variants, is powered with dual wireless connectivity and Bluetooth3 wireless and 2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless technology. Weighing 62 grams1, the Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse offers quicker cursor movements with up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge4. Like the wired version, the Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless also delivers smooth cursor movements with a high-precision HyperX 26K Sensor and native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. In the wireless version, too, gamers experience a smooth glide as the flexible HyperFlex 2 cables, and virgin-grade PTFE skates work together. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless is also customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. It lets users personalize DPI settings, record macros, button assignments, RGB lighting2, and sensor performance.
Part Number 6L366AA
Controller Specifications
Connection Type Wired
Compatibility Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC
Inputs USB-C, Mic (3.5mm stereo headset jack)
Outputs Headphones (3.5mm stereo headset jack)
Physical Specifications
Length (metric) 155mm
Width (metric) 110.56mm
Height (metric) 64.68mm
Weight (metric) 280g5
Length (imperial) 6.10in
Width (imperial) 4.35in
Height (imperial) 2.54in
Weight (imperial) 0.61lbs5
Cable Type Detachable USB-C to A Cable
Cable Length (imperial) 2.95m
Cable Length (metric) 9.76ft
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Gaming Mouse:
Part Number Black – 6N0A7AA
White – 6N0A8AA
Mouse Specifications
Shape Symmetrical
Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor
Resolution Up to 26000 DPI
DPI Presets 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
Speed 650 IPS
Acceleration 50G
Buttons 6
Left / Right Button Switches HyperX Switch
Left / Right Button Durability 100 million clicks
Light Effects Per-LED RGB lighting2
Onboard Memory 1 profile
Connection Type USB-A 2.0
Polling Rate Up to 8000Hz6
Skate Material Virgin-grade PTFE
Physical Specifications
Length (metric) 124.3mm
Width (metric) 66.8mm
Height (metric) 38.2mm
Weight (metric, mouse only) 52g / 53g (Black/White)
Weight (metric, with cable) 75g / 76g (Black/White)
Cable Length (metric) 1.8m
Length (imperial) 4.89in
Width (imperial) 2.63in
Height (imperial) 1.50in
Weight (imperial, mouse only) 0.11lbs
Weight (imperial, with cable) 0.16lbs
Cable Length (imperial) 5.9 ft
Cable Type HyperFlex 2
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse:
Part Number Black – 6N0B0AA
White – 6N0A9AA
Mouse Specifications
Shape Symmetrical
Sensor HyperX 26K Sensor
Resolution Up to 26000 DPI
DPI Presets 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI
Speed 650 IPS
Acceleration 50G
Buttons 6
Left / Right Button Switches HyperX Switch
Left / Right Button Durability 100 million clicks
Light Effects Per-LED RGB lighting2
Onboard Memory 1 profile
Connection Type 2.4GHz Wireless / Bluetooth 5.0 / Wired
Charging Type USB-C 2.0
Polling Rate Up to 1000Hz
Skate Material Virgin-grade PTFE
Battery Specifications
Battery Type 370mAh Li-ion polymer battery
Battery Life Up to 100 hours4
Physical Specifications
Length (metric) 124.3mm
Width (metric) 66.8mm
Height (metric) 38.2mm
Weight (mouse only) 60g / 61g (Black/White) Weight (with cable) 83g / 84g (Black/White)
Cable Length (metric) 1.8m
Length (imperial) 4.89in
Width (imperial) 2.63in
Height (imperial) 1.50in
Weight (imperial, mouse only) 0.13lbs
Weight (imperial, with cable) 0.18lbs
Cable Length (imperial) 5.9ft
Cable Type Detachable, HyperFlex 2 USB-C to USB-A Cable