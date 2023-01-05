HyperX unveils new Clutch Gladiate Wired Xbox Controller and Next Generation Haste 2 Gaming Mouse at CES 2023

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP and brand leader in gaming and esports, has recently expanded its award-winning product range with the launch of its new HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired controller that aims to offer new levels of comfort, performance and control for gamers. The latest launch has been licensed by Xbox and the next-generation HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse (available in wired and wireless versions). As HyperX’s first Xbox-certified gaming controller, it will deliver ultra-comfort and precise control for extended console gaming sessions. At the same time, the new Pulsefire Haste 2 mice series offers exclusive design features to one of HyperX’s most popular gaming mice families.

Commenting on the exclusive launch, HyperX said, “CES is the perfect venue for HyperX to highlight our commitment to providing high-performance gaming products for all gamers. Whether you game on an Xbox controller or PC, HyperX brings the latest top-quality products for gamers with immersive and engaging gaming, wireless freedom, convenience, and customisation.”

HyperX intends to showcase the latest HyperX products at CES 2023 during the Pepcom Digital Experience. The HyperX demo suite will be launched at the Venetian Hotel (Venetian Tower #29-111) from 4 to 6 January. Here are more details about the products:

HyperX Clutch Gladiate Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox: HyperX has designed the new Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox players to enhance their gaming experience and maximise performance. The Xbox controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to suit different ways gamers play. Besides, the powerful dual rumble motors add immersive and intuitive force feedback cues. With the support of textured grips, Clutch Gladiate provides a comfortable, secure grasp of the controller, followed by featuring a 3.5mm stereo jack to connect to a wired headset easily.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse: HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse that weighs 53g1 showcases an ultra-lightweight shell design enabling fast movements. This full-featured mouse offers 8000Hz polling rates and delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high-precision HyperX 26K Sensor and native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. The mouse also utilises the durable and responsive HyperX Switch facilitating 100 million clicks. Moreover, the combined forces of the flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin-grade PTFE skates provide gamers with an easy and smooth glide. Interestingly, the Pulsefire Haste 2 can be customized with HyperX NGENUITY software, allowing users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting2, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. The latest wired gaming mouse will be available in black and white colourways.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse: Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse, available in black and white colour variants, is powered with dual wireless connectivity and Bluetooth3 wireless and 2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless technology. Weighing 62 grams1, the Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse offers quicker cursor movements with up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge4. Like the wired version, the Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless also delivers smooth cursor movements with a high-precision HyperX 26K Sensor and native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. In the wireless version, too, gamers experience a smooth glide as the flexible HyperFlex 2 cables, and virgin-grade PTFE skates work together. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless is also customisable with HyperX NGENUITY software. It lets users personalise DPI settings, record macros, button assignments, RGB lighting2, and sensor performance.