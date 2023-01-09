Google Stadia cloud gaming will be discontinued on 18 January

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming platform that gave users online access to a huge selection of video games will be formally shut down on 18 January 2023, according to the search engine giant.

The company said in a statement that Google Stadia has not gained as much traction as they had hoped. In October 2018, the cloud gaming service made its public debut after a closed beta.

According to The Verge, many publishers share solutions for customers to continue playing their games on other platforms even though Stadia users are going to lose access to all of their saved games and progress.

“Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through 18January 2023, so they can complete final play sessions. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store. We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023,” the statement added.

There is a way to move some of your games and continue playing them on other platforms as Google Stadia gets ready to shut down on 18January.

In a tweet from 30 September 2022, Ubisoft stated that they were developing a method for players to transfer their games to PC via Ubisoft Connect. While Stadia will be discontinued on 18January 2023, the company tweeted that it was working to make Stadia games that users already owned available on PC via Ubisoft Connect. At a later time, we’ll have more information to discuss about the specifics and the implications for Ubisoft+ subscribers.

While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect. We’ll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) September 30, 2022

Since it is shutting down Additionally, Google is refunding every Stadia piece of hardware that was purchased through the Google Store as well as every game and add-on that was purchased from the Stadia store.