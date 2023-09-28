Converge India 2023, an immersive gathering of industry luminaries and forward-thinkers in the media and entertainment sector, concluded successfully on 5 September 2023 at JW Marriott Sahar. Organised by Autodesk, the event brought together experts and enthusiasts from across the globe to explore the cutting-edge innovations and technologies shaping the future of architecture, construction, manufacturing and media industries.

The event commenced with a warm welcome to all attendees, setting the stage for an exciting day of insights and discussions. It was followed by an inspiring keynote by Autodesk VP, APJ sales Haresh Khoobchandani who highlighted the power of design and technology in shaping a better world.

Next up was Autodesk’s VP, D&M industry strategy Srinath Jonnalagadda who shared his insights into the future of design and how it intersects with the creation process. Tata Projects managing director Vinayak Pai discussed the pivotal role of technology in realising iconic projects in his session whereas Mahindra & Mahindra vice president design & head, MIDS Ajay Sharma delved into the world of 3D design innovation.

An interesting session on ‘Bring Breathtaking Stories & Characters to Life from India to the World’ was delivered by 88 Pictures CEO Milind D Shinde where he delved into the making of The Bandits of Golak which is the seventh episode of the Star Wars: Visions Volume 2.

The afternoon sessions were dedicated to three different tracks: Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industry; Manufacturing Industry; and Media, Gaming & Animation Industry which featured thought-provoking discussions and presentations.

The M&E track witnessed a power-packed keynote by Autodesk India & SAARC technical solutions manager – M&E Samit Shetty. It was followed by Fractal Picture’s head of CG and VFX supervisor Sachin Shrestha’s talk on how Autodesk Shotgrid helped bootstrap a startup studio. Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha provided a glimpse into the exciting world of the Metaverse and its vast possibilities.

philmCGI studio head Sanjay Rajan shed light on the technological marvels that brought Jubilee to life and lastly, Vaibhav Studios founder and CEO Vaibhav Kumaresh discussed the unique aspects of creating content tailored for the Indian and global audience.

The event also featured engagement workshops and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to interact with experts and peers in their respective fields. The day concluded with the prestigious Autodesk Imagine Awards ceremony, recognising outstanding achievements in design and creativity, followed by a delightful networking dinner.

Sharing about his experience at Converge 2023, Shrestha said, “Autodesk Converge 2023 was an insightful event where I had the privilege to share our VFX and animation studio Fractal Picture’s journey with the audience and also listen to other industry peers and organisations share their journeys. We shared our success story of how Autodesk products transformed our business operations and helped us accelerate our productivity. I hope the audience was as inspired by us as we were with all the others that graced the event.”

Converge India 2023 successfully united visionaries and innovators across sectors, fostering collaborations and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of design and digital storytelling.