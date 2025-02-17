Game Time: GEM Awards 2025 gears up to celebrate gaming-esports excellence in Bengaluru

AnimationXpress is set to host one of its most highly anticipated events of the year—the GEM (Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse) Awards—on 28 February 2025 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru from 6 to 8 pm. Launched by AnimationXpress, the awards recognise outstanding achievements in game development, competitive esports, emerging technologies, and Web3 innovations, including NFTs and the metaverse.

This celebration of excellence in gaming, esports, and the metaverse will take place as part of Bengaluru GAFX, India’s premier annual conference for the animation, VFX, and gaming industries. Bengaluru GAFX 2025, supported by the Government of Karnataka, will run from 27 February to 1 March at The Lalit.

The previous edition of the GEM Awards was held in 2022 alongside AnimationXpress’ MGEN (Metaverse, Gaming, Esports, and NFT) Summit, which showcased cutting-edge technologies and industry leaders.

This year, the awards will highlight the diversity and impact of the rapidly growing sector, celebrating groundbreaking innovations, industry pioneers, and transformative contributions shaping India’s gaming and esports landscape. The awards will focus on technological advancements, key milestones, and the social impact of gaming and competitive esports.

The GEM Awards are entry-driven, with winners selected by an esteemed panel of industry experts:

Anil NM Wanvari | founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress

Arun Rao | senior vice-president, Havas Play

Bruce Lin | NB marketing manager, MSI India

C B Arun Kumar | dean – design, film, gaming, Pearl Academy

Christopher Stair | co-founder & game director, Squid Shock Studios

Mike Fischer | professor of interactive media, University of Southern California

Rajat Ojha | CEO, Gamitronics

Siddharth Nayyar | co-founder and CRO, Max Level

Supriya Mankame | deputy general manager, Gigabyte Technology India

Tushar Handa | associate vice-president – creative, culture & platform strategy, Publicis Play

Vishal Parekh | COO, CyberPowerPC India

Vishvesh Mishra | national product marketing manager (India), DeepCool

The GEM Awards 2025 will feature special categories recognising exceptional contributions to the Indian gaming and esports ecosystem, including:

State Contribution to the Indian Esports Industry: Honouring state governments that have played a significant role in promoting esports across diverse groups, including students, government employees, the general public, and differently-abled individuals. This award acknowledges initiatives that help integrate esports into the mainstream.

Contribution to Gaming & Esports Industry In India: Recognising visionary leaders and pioneers whose work has driven the growth of India’s gaming and esports industry. This category emphasises responsible gaming, ethical innovation, and sustainability, honouring those who have significantly influenced the sector’s progress.

AnimationXpress welcomes everyone to join GEM Awards 2025 to celebrate the milestones and achievements of the gaming and esports industry. All those who wish to attend the awards ceremony can click here to register.