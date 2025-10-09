Zebu and Datsi School for Storytellers host Dussehra art animation workshop for children

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Zebu Animation Studios and Datsi School for Storytellers hosted a two-day art camp during the Dussehra holidays, bringing children together to explore storytelling and animation.
The event took place on 29 and 30 September at Mannheim Craft Brewery in Bengaluru. The camp was free for children aged 2.5 to 16, with 35 participants and several parents volunteering to help.
The first day began with games before Datsi director Michael Joseph introduced the basics of filmmaking. Children then worked in teams to develop their own stories. On the second day, they learned how to create stop-motion films, with a live demo guiding them through the process. Zebu Animation Studios founder and CEO Veerendra Patil, remarked that now kids know how to use their phones creatively.
The event ended with a celebration where the kids showcased their films to their parents. This camp was a mix of fun and education, introducing kids to the world of animation.
The kids’ films and their experiences can be watched on Zebu Animation and Datsi’s Instagram pages.