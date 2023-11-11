Toronto-based film and television production company Wildling Pictures announced the launch of its new TV division, featuring a varied slate of quality, IP and scripted series.

With an extended focus on diverse stories and animation, the TV slate features the adult animated series Hot Flash. The animated workplace comedy centres on a woman working as a television newscaster, who experiences a menopause-related hot flash just as she is about to go on air to report on a snowstorm. The series is based on the short film from production designer Thea Hollatz, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival in 2020. Thirty-one Sixty Pictures is co-producing the project in Canada, with Kristy Neville serving as an executive producer. Adapting the story for TV, Wildling has attached co-writers Susan Coyne (Daisy Jones & The Six, Slings and Arrows) and James Schultz (Disappearance at Clifton Hill) to the project.

Adding to the slate of kids’ TV projects is the preschool animated series Professor Goose, which follows the adventures of Marie Curious Goose, Ph.D., as she fact-checks the science in her great-aunt Mother Goose’s stories. Based on the children’s book series by Paulette Bourgeois and illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths, the series is currently in development with CBC. Wildling’s Matt Code (Accused), Natalie Urquhart (Suits) and Julie Strifler (Easy Land) are executive producing the projects.

Wildling has previously produced original feature films including Young Werther starring Alison Pill, Douglas Booth, Iris Apatow, and the hit thriller See For Me starring Kim Coates and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

“Our team are proud to introduce Wildling’s selection of high-quality IP and elevated scripted original series,” said Wildling Pictures producer and president Matt Code. “Having built a strong reputation within the feature film production space, we are delighted to be expanding our expertise with the launch of our original TV content. We are looking forward to working with some incredible talent and introducing these projects to potential partners at Content London in a few weeks.”

On the live-action front, the company’s new TV slate includes the screen adaptation of the bestselling book A Death at The Party by Amy Stuart, and Clara Voyant, adapted from the bestselling Rachelle Delaney novel.

As Wildling continues to expand its TV division, it is looking to partner with broadcasters, studios, established directors and series creators, both domestically and internationally.