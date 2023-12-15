Ushering in the holiday season Warner Bros. Discovery’s Kids Entertainment Channels – Cartoon Network, POGO and Discovery Kids announced their new slate for the upcoming holiday season with brand-new specials and exciting episodes for little fans.

Cartoon Network has packed an exclusive Christmas treat for young fans with special episodes The Great Holiday Escape and Christmas Magic featuring young superheroes Teen Titans Go!. The holiday special will air on 25 December at 12 noon, providing an ever-magical holiday experience with Raven, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Robin.

As for POGO, the holiday extravaganza will begin on Christmas Eve, 24 December with the premiere of the highly anticipated Mighty Little Bheem Special: I Love Taj Mahal at 9:30 am, promising a heartwarming and adventurous journey for young viewers.

Starting 25 December till 31 December the channel will premiere new specials every day from 11:30 am onwards. Christmas Day will have kids and parents join Little Singham’s thrilling adventures with the brand new blockbuster Little Singham – Black Shadow Super Spy Game at 12:15 pm. POGO will debut a never-seen-before crossover for fans across the country.

Discovery Kids joins the festive celebration with two exciting specials Kris ke Superhits starting from 23 December every day at 11:30 am, and Naya Saal Double Dhamaal with new episodes of Kris and Shaun the Sheep starting Monday, 1 January every day at 10:30 am. On the day of Christmas, starting from 2:30 pm, a brand-new movie of Ekans – Ekans: Mystery of Three Gems will be broadcasted.