Warner Bros. Discovery is ending the year with a slate of new programming on Cartoon Network and Pogo. As the festive period approaches, the channels are introducing new series alongside fresh episodes of established titles on Discovery Kids, offering families additional viewing through the holiday season.

Cartoon Network will add to its Christmas programming with the launch of its new series Om Nom Stories, which premieres on 15 December.

Synopsis of the series: The series follows Om Nom, the curious green blob figured monster who jumps into a new adventure every day. From superheroes to astronauts to café owners, each episode places him in a new role and turns simple moments into fast, funny and imaginative stories. With Nibble Nom, Om Nelle and Spider joining the chaos, the show brings light, quick entertainment perfect for the festive mood.

The show will air Monday to Friday at 10:30 am and on weekends from 8:30 am onward.

Pogo will expand its year‑end programming with the launch of the new comedy series Omi No. 1. Beginning on 15 December, the series will air Monday to Friday at 11:30 am and 7 pm, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Synopsis of the series: The show will follow the escapades and adventures of Omi, an over-pampered but big-hearted grandson of Milk King Kedarnath. His regular day often spirals into wild situations, including first days at school, unexpected jobs, chases, competitions and even jungle and desert adventures. His mistakes usually snowball into chaos, yet he somehow ends up saving the day in his own quirky and fun way. It’s packed with energy, humour and moments that fit perfectly with the cheerful Christmas season.

Discovery Kids will round off the year with its special programming block Titoo: Shararat ka Grand Countdown, running from 25 to 31 December from 9:30 am each day. The line‑up features pranks, storylines and light‑hearted episodes as Titoo leads into the channel’s holiday finale.

Cartoon Network will also air new episodes of Teen Titans Go! from 25 December to 2 January at 11:30 am.

Pogo will present a line‑up of special telefeatures and crossovers, including Big Picture Multiverse ka Mayajaal every Sunday until 21 December at 1 pm, Jay Jagannath: Maarechka ka Mayajaal on 27 December at 11:30 am, and Chhota Bheem & Ghatotkach on Sunday, 28 December at 11:30 am. This forms part of the channel’s festive programming schedule.