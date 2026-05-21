Tripura moves towards new creative economy with draft AVGC-XR policy discussions

A stakeholder consultation on the draft Tripura animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) policy was held in Agartala, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, academic experts, founders, and stakeholders from the AVGC-XR sector.

The consultation was organised as part of the state government’s efforts to develop a policy framework focused on creativity, innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship, and digital employment opportunities in Tripura.

Tripura government information technology secretary Kiran Gitte (IAS) along with senior officials and dignitaries, attended the programme. The event began with a presentation by the Tripura government information technology director Jeya Ragul Geshan B (IFS) who spoke about the state’s vision for building a strong AVGC-XR ecosystem through the draft policy.

The presentation focused on areas such as talent development, entrepreneurship, industry participation, content creation, and employment opportunities in the state. Gitte highlighted the strong progress made in Tripura’s IT sector in recent years, emphasising the state’s growth in digital infrastructure, technology adoption, skill development, and innovation-led governance initiatives.

The technical and sector-focused sessions featured expert discussions led by National Institute of Design Gandhinagar’s Austin Davis and Indian Institute of Creative Technologies’ Manvendra Shukul followed by an interactive session with AVGC-XR industry stakeholders. Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute professor Saikat Roy also shared insights on the changing media and entertainment landscape and the growing opportunities in the AVGC-XR sector.

The programme also included a special session on the entrepreneurial journeys of founders in the AVGC-XR sector, featuring New Gen Gaming founder Anurag Khurana and CyberPowerPC India COO Vishal Parekh. The session offered practical insights into enterprise creation, business growth, innovation, market opportunities, and pathways through which local talent and aspiring creators could participate in the rapidly expanding ecosystem.

The stakeholder consultation provided a collaborative platform for gathering suggestions and refining the draft policy to better address the needs of industry, academia, creators, students, and citizens. Through this initiative, the government of Tripura aims to build a strong AVGC-XR ecosystem that leverages the state’s unique strengths, supports emerging industry opportunities, and contributes to inclusive economic growth under the vision of the orange economy.

Under the visionary leadership of Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha (professor) and the guidance of Tripura government information technology, finance, and planning and coordination minister Pranajit Singha Roy continues to reaffirm its commitment to fostering an enabling environment for innovation-led growth and expanding opportunities for the youth in emerging sectors.

The proposed policy is intended to further this objective by supporting skill development, employment generation, entrepreneurship, and culturally rooted digital content creation, while positioning Tripura as an emerging AVGC-XR destination in the northeast region. By synergising with recent initiatives such as the Tripura Startup Policy 2024 and the Tripura Cybersecurity Policy 2025, the directorate of information technology aims to establish Tripura as a growing hub for the AVGC-XR sector.